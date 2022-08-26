Everything you need to know about Week 0 of the college football season

Week 0 can be confusing if you’re listening for the first time. If you are mathematically inclined it may also sound wrong; Zero is not a counting number by definition.

But the term is more popular among college football fans. For most schools around the country, the start of the season falls on Labor Day weekend, traditionally Week 1. In recent years, some contests have been scheduled the weekend before. This preliminary start date is called Week 0, and that week is now available.

The 2022 Week 0 slate may not look all that exciting on its face. No Top 25 teams are in action in Saturday’s 11-game lineup of rivalries involving members of the Football Bowl Subdivision. However, there are a few things to take care of during the day. For one thing, unlike NFL preseason games, the results of these contests matter. A win is a step toward bowl eligibility. In some cases, they are also counted in the conference standings.

Here are some storylines to monitor when college football returns.

The Big Ten went overseas

The headliner of the day is an original Big Ten West showdown between Nebraska and Northwestern (12:30 pm ET, Fox) in Dublin, Ireland. While neither the Cornhuskers nor the Wildcats will compete for a league title, it’s an important game for both programs coming off subpar seasons.

Last October 2, Nebraska easily handled the Wildcats 56-7. Unfortunately for the ‘Huskers, this will be their last win of 2021, although many close calls have been conceded. Suffice it to say, however, that the struggles shown against a Nebraska team a year ago will not be taken kindly by a fan base whose patience has already worn thin with coach Scott Frost. But Pat Fitzgerald’s track record at Northwestern suggests it won’t be an Irish holiday for the Cornhuskers. Before last year’s 3-9 clunker in a season, five of the previous six years had produced winning records for the Wildcats. Nebraska has talent, especially with the arrival of QB Casey Thompson from Texas, but if Northwestern can regain its characteristic fluency, things could get very interesting after halftime.

Elsewhere in the Big Ten

The other team in the Big Ten getting a Week 0 jump start on the season is Illinois, where Bret Bielema begins his rebuilding project for the second year hosting Wyoming (4 p.m. ET, BTN). But the Fighting Illini face a dangerous opponent in the Cowboys, a program with some geographic advantages that nevertheless punches above its weight from time to time. The Cowboys may be in a transition year after significant losses through the transfer portal, but Craig Ball is a good coach who knows how to optimize the personnel he has. The home crowd in Champaign will want to eat it on ice quickly, but don’t be surprised if it doesn’t.

More conference calls

It won’t generate as many fans as the Big Ten opener, but Conference USA is also jumping straight into league play with a pair of contests. Florida Atlantic hosts Charlotte at 7 pm ET on CBSSN and has a 9 pm ET home date with West Texas-El Paso North Texas, which will be available live through the stadium. Given C-USA’s membership losses in what is a wide-open year, early success in the standings is a significant advantage.

#GOACC

Some ACC squads are hoping for easy openers against Football Championship Subdivision opponents with somewhat disappointing campaigns. Florida State opens an ACC Network doubleheader against Duquesne (5 pm ET), followed by North Carolina hosting Florida A&M (8:15 pm ET). Of course, the Seminoles were upstaged last year by another FCS member, Jacksonville State, so their fans won’t be particularly forgiving if they struggle to keep the Dukes away.

First in the SEC?

Vanderbilt is one of the longest shots to win the SEC, but the Commodores have a chance to earn their first win in the league this season. However, it won’t be easy as Vandy makes the long trip to Hawaii for the final Week 0 game (10:30 pm ET, CBSSN) that day. It’s almost certainly a must-have game if the Commodores want to even consider going bowling, but the Rainbow Warriors will be excited for the chance to pick off an SEC opponent.