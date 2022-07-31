‘Everyone seems to think it’s going to stop on its own’: Hockey parents frustrated by toxic sports culture

As Hockey Canada battles public outrage over how its organization has handled allegations of past sexual harassment, some Canadians are questioning how anyone can trust hockey’s national governing body and are calling for action and change at all levels. sports.

“I’m not sure that women can trust an organization with such a history more,” said Beatrice van Dijk, mother of four daughters who played hockey in Toronto. Cross country inspection.

“I’m not sure that parents who care for young people who grew up in a non-toxic, not highly sexualized environment of power can trust an institution that allows this kind of behavior.”

The Hockey Canada controversy began in May when the organization reached a settlement with a young woman who claims she was sexually assaulted by eight Canadian Hockey League players in 2018, including members of that year’s World Youth Team.

Since then, Sport Canada, a branch of the federal heritage department, has frozen funding for Hockey Canada. Several sponsors, including Scotiabank and Tim Hortonssuspended or withdrawn sponsorship of the organization.

Halifax Police also launched an investigation into a 2003 gang-rape allegation involving members of the 2003 Canada Junior Team.

Lack of accountability

Hockey Canada executives, testifying before a House of Commons committee on Wednesday, said they have paid $8.9 million since 1989 in sexual harassment compensation to 21 complainants from the National Equity Fund, which they say is funded by membership fees and investments.

It’s an awkward time for a hockey-related Canadian. – Beatrice van Dijk, mother of four hockey-playing daughters.

Van Dijk, whose husband was a professional hockey player in Germany, said this was evidence that steps were not being taken to hold people accountable.

“This is an awkward time for a Canadian who is involved with hockey,” she said.

“I’m not sure why you want to accept an invitation to one of the Hockey Canada events, given that this story has tarnished it.”

Van Dijk, 48, who now lives in upstate New York, says incidents like those currently facing Hockey Canada are not new.

“Everyone seems to think it will stop on its own and no one wants to talk about the details.”

LISTEN | Hockey mom on ‘total institutional failure’ of Hockey Canada scandal: Metro Morning 7:57 Hockey mom and coach say Hockey Canada sexual harassment scandal was the result of ‘complete institutional failure’ Beatrice Van Dijk is the mother of 4 daughters who played hockey in Toronto.

old problem

Former Canadian Hockey League goaltender Brock McGillis knows firsthand the toxic culture of hockey.

He played for the Windsor Spitfires and Sault Ste. Marie Greyhounds of the Ontario Hockey League from 2001 to 2002. He was a teenager at the time and said his experience in junior hockey locker rooms made him hate his life.

Former Ontario Hockey League player Brock McGill came out as gay in November 2016 and is now an activist in the LGBTQ+ space. (Presented by Brock McGillis)

“The impact of being gay there, hiding who I was, sticking to norms and becoming a promiscuous hockey bro – and what that did to me, I mean, to be honest, I was walking home… and trying to die by suicide,” – he said. Cross-country check.

McGillis, who came out as gay in November 2016, says conformity is one of the biggest barriers holding hockey culture back.

“People dress the same… they talk the same whether they are or not,” he said. “There is no place to be anything other than the norm – and if you are, you are different.”

Because the players are predominantly white, mostly middle and upper class, and generally considered straight, McGillis said, dressing rooms create an environment where people can say and do things without being held accountable, including using language and accepting engaging in behavior that harms women, minorities and members of the LGBT community.

“Then, in turn, you see thoughts and behaviors that lead to bigotry, misogyny and sexual abuse.”

LISTEN | Academic Teresa Fowler on Hockey Canada’s ongoing problem with sexism: Day 6 9:02 Hockey Canada’s eternal problem with sexism and misogyny Teresa Fowler, assistant professor of education at Concordia University in Edmonton, is part of a panel that interviewed elite-level hockey players about their experiences of sexism, misogyny and hyper-masculinity in sports. She says her research shows the problem is pervasive, persistent and systematic.

be silent

Part of the blame falls on the adults in these places for not doing more to hold these players accountable, McGillis says, referring to coaches who come from the same culture and reinforce it in their own training.

“As a rule, hockey players give birth to hockey children,” he said. “Parents who belong to the hockey culture send their children to hockey. So it’s a scientific and normal culture.”

Nobody wants to be the person who looks like he’s stirring the cauldron. — Teresa Bailey, co-founder of the Canadian Hockey Moms.

Teresa Bailey, a 16-year-old hockey coach and co-founder of advice website Canadian Hockey Moms, says parents want to have these kinds of conversations but avoid public speaking for fear their children will face repercussions.

“I think everyone wants to talk about these things, but nobody wants to have problems with member associations or provincial associations,” she said. Cross-country check.

“No one wants to be the person who looks like they’re stirring the pot.”

WATCH | Defenders say hockey culture needs to change: Hockey culture must change, advocates say, amid new allegations of sexual harassment Duration 1:55 Increasing calls for accountability from Hockey Canada as well as demands to change hockey culture after police launched an investigation into alleged sexual assault at the 2003 World Junior Championships.

Bailey says she believes the people in leadership positions in small hockey associations, which are usually based on volunteers, are not equipped or trained enough to deal with the toxic elements of hockey culture.

“It’s difficult,” she said. “I’ve seen people who didn’t really know how to deal with some of the problems that come up, or deal with them in a way that people couldn’t come forward with.”

Taking a stand

Bailey believes the best way to eliminate the toxic environment for Hockey Canada and similar associations is to encourage diversity within teams, coaching staff and boardrooms.

“I don’t know how else to do it, other than to put people with different opinions there who are not going to be closed.”

Looking ahead, van Dijk believes there is an opportunity to fix hockey culture and the first step is for parents to stand up for their wallets when it comes to paying local hockey association fees.

“I would say, ‘I’ll pay you these fees, but only if you don’t pay anything to the provincial hockey association until that provincial hockey association opposes Hockey Canada,'” she said.

“Because our royalties will encourage corrupt, toxic, predatory sexual behavior among young men, and we don’t want that kind of society.”

Written by Muhammad Rachini. Produced by Abby Plener and Steve Howard.