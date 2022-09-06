New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Talk about an all-American tradition.

Wreaths across America continue the ongoing effort since 9/11 to raise American flags every Tuesday in Freeport, Maine.

Karen Worcester, the organization’s executive director, joined “Fox & Friends” Tuesday morning to reveal that the tradition of honoring the flag as a symbol of hope and unity continues.

“That symbol that got this country through so much trouble helped us all in the days of 9/11 and the days that followed,” she said on “Fox & Friends.”

“It symbolizes all the men and women who served, it represents all the first responders who ran into burning buildings, and it represents all the men and women who join the military and come together.”

On September 11, 2001, three women stood on the side of the road and raised American flags for the first time.

Flags will also fly on 9/11 this year – and everyone is invited to join in.

The women followed the tradition for 19 years until they retired.

Wreaths across America have “taken charge,” Worcester said, to continue the message that “we can always see.” [the flag] To pull us together.”

Worcester has announced that flags will also be flown on 9/11 this year – and invited “everyone” to join.

The director called on Americans to fly their own flags and submit videos of wreaths across America via Facebook using the hashtag #flagsacrossamerica.

“Share stories about people who stepped in on 9/12 and the days after,” she said.

“And let us join together and remember – united and under that flag, we can overcome anything and we can achieve anything.”

Worcester explained that many Americans seem to be forgetting the power of patriotism after the tragic events of 9/11, especially because America’s younger generation was not alive to see it.

“It’s really sad that it took a tragedy,” she said.

“We must unite under that flag. We must remember what it stands for.”

Worcester reiterated how the country was regressing and moving away from the values ​​of the American flag.

“We are entrusted with freedom and we must take care of it by teaching our children to love our country and rally around our flag,” she said Tuesday morning.