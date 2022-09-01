Everton transfer brief secures £2m comeback for Guye

Everton have re-signed Paris Saint-Germain’s Idrissa Gana Guye for £2 million. The 32-year-old has a two-year contract and is Everton’s seventh year old.

Gouyet, who joined PSG for £30m in 2019 after three productive seasons at Goodison Park, only agreed to return weeks ago on the terms of his release from the French champions, where the midfielder had 12 months on a contract to delay a deal. . .

2022 Transfer Deadline: Douglas Louis, Arthur Melo, Zakaria and Anthony News Live! Read more

The Senegalese international is eligible for Saturday’s Merseyside derby at home to Liverpool and is expected to be joined by fellow midfielder James Garner in a deal raised to £15m for Manchester United. Everton are also exploring several forward options before the deadline.

Guye said: “I will give my soul to this team. Coming back here was important for me because I feel at home. I followed the team every week and watched how they play. There is no better place for me than Everton, so I decided to come back here.

“I felt very, very good when I was here, and even when I was in Paris, I kept in touch with some of the players here and continued to support the team. For me, this is special. I told PSG that if I left it would be for one team only and that was Everton. It was not a difficult decision for me because I love this club. That’s why I had to come home.”

LeedsHopes of signing Senegalese striker Bamba Dieng from Marseille were dashed after the 22-year-old striker unexpectedly decided to join Nice as he prepared to fly to Leeds Bradford Airport for a medical. It is understood that Dieng, part of the side that won this year’s African Cup of Nations, has changed his mind after agreeing to move to Elland Road and will instead sign a five-year, €12m (£10.4m) deal with Nice.

Leeds chairman Andrea Radrizzani tweeted shortly before 2pm BST that it was time to ‘welcome Bamba Dieng’, but less than six hours later he tweeted: ‘Part of the last day’s craziness. We’ve been screwed, it happens even to the best. We made a big market, planned and executed our goals at a very early stage.”

Fulham signed Willian to a one-year contract almost exactly 12 months after the Brazilian reached a mutual agreement with Arsenal to terminate the contract. “I’m happy to be here, I’m happy to be back in the Premier League,” said the 34-year-old. Fulham are a special club, a club that wants to get better, wants to fight for something more, so I’m here to help and I can’t wait to get started.”

Willian at Fulham’s training ground after signing a contract. Photo: Jed Lester/Rex/Shutterstock

Marco Silva also signed Paris Saint-Germain defender Layvin Kurzawa on loan for the season, and Dan James underwent a medical at Fulham on Thursday night with a view to a move from Leeds on loan.

Blackburn have turned down two Fulham bids for Chilean striker Ben Brereton-Díaz, who was also of interest to Everton. Fulham have joined in place of Carlos Vinicius, who was on loan at Tottenham, and are looking to complete the initial £4m transfer from Benfica.