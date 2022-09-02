Everton to face Klopp theater of tension against Liverpool

Tit was a big moment on Wednesday night for lookouts of the style, the optics, the physical theater of Liverpool FC during the Jurgen Klopp years. 83 minutes into the game at Anfield, Newcastle’s players retained their polished defensive aggression – plus, of course, equally polished defensive time-wasting – Kostas Tsimikas, Fabinho and Harvey Elliott put on a three-man blitz on the left flank. Liverpool’s midfield, biting and biting Joe Willock’s heels and taking a free kick 40 yards from goal.

And here it was, finally: the face of Anfield, Klopp’s sweat, a red grimace – soaked in sweat, irritable, bug-eyed, looking at the world from some mind-blowing lactic acid trip. Perhaps a little late. But no doubt he was present when Willock turned to protest the referee, to take a breather in the middle of the first really lengthy bout of the familiar redshirted condenser football.

It’s not personal. This is a tactic. Willock played very well on Wednesday, as did all the Newcastle players, resisting the process with a lot of heart and a clearly defined plan. But this is a Liverpool team that built an era on the wear and tear of its rivals, that hit Anfield from Vicarage Road to Camp Nou, a moment in any game that serves as a sign of victory like a cut over a boxer’s eye. or the long-distance runner rolls and writhes on a straight back.

Klopp’s Liverpool will make you run, score goals in the second half, push you to another place of red mist and jingling fibers. In the early years, they did it with simple physical pressure, playing sprints and blitzing; most recently with a look of grueling high-speed ball possession football. The system works in this way. Late winner Fabio Carvalho was a punch in the gut for the Newcastle players, who simply collapsed, the strings were cut, the tank was empty. But this state of induced exhaustion was just as telling. This is how Klopp wants you to look. The ability to achieve this continues to be key to how Liverpool’s season progresses.

What’s more, it points to an exciting Merseyside derby on Saturday, a combination of dynamic styles that is familiar, old, neighborly and tactically important for both teams. Fulham and Manchester United have shown that rivals are finding ways to combat this applied structured attrition.

It has never been just a run or a passion, it is a matter of smart play, practiced collective movements. At Old Trafford, United conceded possession and ground, ran less and made fewer passes, but still seemed to push Liverpool to their physical limits to win key individual contests.

Fabio Carvalho celebrating a last-minute win against Newcastle at Anfield. Photograph: Serena Taylor/Newcastle United/Getty Images

Everton’s best moments under Frank Lampard were accompanied by similar pressure. Last season changed after he mused aloud about having to play with “balls”, which seems to translate to high pressing, a tight three in midfield and interesting things with Alex Iwobi, who went from being a bum to a man playing game. three-plus tennis balls with a roll in one hand on a maniacally busy long-range striker who wins the ball.

Everton are in the top five of the league in terms of fouls, tackles and cards. James Tarkowski, Conor Cody and Amadou Onana are a serious defensive trump card. Dwight McNeil may not score goals, but he is a tackling machine. It can be exhausting, high-energy material. But then what do we want from the Merseyside derby? A feeling of instant, inconsolable indignation. Collisions, adrenal fog, performative managerial rage. The last one is probably on the cards anyway.

“You have won ONE league title and you give it a big one, you can back off and sit down.” That was your catchphrase, Frank Lampard. Or at least it was during that weird, empty midsummer 5-3 victory over Chelsea two years ago. It’s hard to disagree with Lampard’s attempts to bring a little bit of feeling into this case. He also likes to do big things and he likes Liverpool. But the best part of that perspective is that it’s essentially a tactical thing, two teams whose final league position will likely depend on the ability to push opponents to their limits.

For Klopp’s Liverpool in particular, this is an existential question. It’s easy to forget that Liverpool’s recent run wasn’t supposed to take place, that it was planned by the manager. It’s rare to find an elite team in any sport where success is based so much on the emotional state, on evoking feelings from the opponent, the crowd, and one’s own players.