Everton Lampard hope ‘tough love’ gets Alli back on track

Frank Lampard said the support and “tough love” could help resurrect Dele Alli’s career and provide Everton with the scoring threat they urgently need.

Everton will start the new Premier League season against Chelsea without a known striker after Dominic Calvert-Lewin was sidelined for six weeks with a knee injury and Richarlison was sold to Tottenham. A replacement for the Brazilian international, along with two midfielders, remains on Lampard’s wish list for this transfer window. There is also interest in Wolverhampton defender Conor Cody.

Everton try to intercept West Ham move to Onana, Telles join Sevilla on loan Read more

Alli has started once since his January move from Spurs, who will receive £10m when the 26-year-old makes 20 appearances for Everton, but has played a more prominent and more advanced role in pre-season . Lampard admits the England international could be an option in attack this season.

The Everton manager said: “You can work with him to become a goalscorer. He has an instinct to score goals and we need to find ways to get him into those positions and maybe give him back his confidence as well. That’s why I brought him to the club.

“We all knew the position [at Spurs]. At the same time, we also knew that if we could put him in the sweet spot of where he was, then he would be a big advantage for us. This season, everyone has a clean slate on many levels, and certainly Dele. He worked hard in the pre-season and will be a very useful player for us if he continues to behave properly.

Alli’s goal tally has plummeted in recent seasons, with the playmaker scoring in double figures in three consecutive seasons for Spurs, scoring just five times and only once in the Premier League in the last two seasons. His last two league goals were penalties and he has not scored from a league field goal since January 2020.

“I think sometimes it’s support and sometimes it’s tough love,” Lampard said of getting Alli back in shape. “Sometimes you need to hear serious things in order to get the most out of yourself. Dele or any other player.

The Fiver: Sign up and receive our daily football email.

“If I didn’t know the player and heard these numbers – 23 goals, 15 goals, then three goals and two goals, I would have thought: “We have to find a solution.” There has to be something that can be physical or mental and I think it’s important that he has a support mechanism not just from me but from himself, the people around him, my staff and his teammates.”