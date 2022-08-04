type here...
Sports FOOTBALL Everton Lampard hope 'tough love' gets Alli back on...
SportsFOOTBALL

Everton Lampard hope ‘tough love’ gets Alli back on track

By printveela editor

-

7
0
- Advertisment -


Frank Lampard said the support and “tough love” could help resurrect Dele Alli’s career and provide Everton with the scoring threat they urgently need.

Everton will start the new Premier League season against Chelsea without a known striker after Dominic Calvert-Lewin was sidelined for six weeks with a knee injury and Richarlison was sold to Tottenham. A replacement for the Brazilian international, along with two midfielders, remains on Lampard’s wish list for this transfer window. There is also interest in Wolverhampton defender Conor Cody.

Everton try to intercept West Ham move to Onana, Telles join Sevilla on loan

Read more

Alli has started once since his January move from Spurs, who will receive £10m when the 26-year-old makes 20 appearances for Everton, but has played a more prominent and more advanced role in pre-season . Lampard admits the England international could be an option in attack this season.

The Everton manager said: “You can work with him to become a goalscorer. He has an instinct to score goals and we need to find ways to get him into those positions and maybe give him back his confidence as well. That’s why I brought him to the club.

“We all knew the position [at Spurs]. At the same time, we also knew that if we could put him in the sweet spot of where he was, then he would be a big advantage for us. This season, everyone has a clean slate on many levels, and certainly Dele. He worked hard in the pre-season and will be a very useful player for us if he continues to behave properly.

Alli’s goal tally has plummeted in recent seasons, with the playmaker scoring in double figures in three consecutive seasons for Spurs, scoring just five times and only once in the Premier League in the last two seasons. His last two league goals were penalties and he has not scored from a league field goal since January 2020.

“I think sometimes it’s support and sometimes it’s tough love,” Lampard said of getting Alli back in shape. “Sometimes you need to hear serious things in order to get the most out of yourself. Dele or any other player.

The Fiver: Sign up and receive our daily football email.

“If I didn’t know the player and heard these numbers – 23 goals, 15 goals, then three goals and two goals, I would have thought: “We have to find a solution.” There has to be something that can be physical or mental and I think it’s important that he has a support mechanism not just from me but from himself, the people around him, my staff and his teammates.”

Previous articleAll Manitoba children aged 6 months and older can get the COVID-19 vaccine starting Friday.
Next articleJohn Daly says he ‘begged’ Greg Norman to join LIV Golf

Latest news

TOP STORIESprintveela editor - 0

Three hikers injured in Icelandic volcanic eruption

Three tourists were injured in Iceland on Wednesday evening as they walked across rough terrain towards a volcanic...
Read more
TOP STORIESprintveela editor - 0

Jurors say InfoWars’ Alex Jones is to pay more than $4 million to Sandy Hook’s two parents.

Read more
US NEWSprintveela editor - 0

New Jersey toddler missing for 3 years; Couple arrested

off Video Fox News Flash Top Headlines for August 4th Here are...
Read more
Politicsprintveela editor - 0

Manchin claims the Democratic social spending and tax bill is full of GOP priorities

closer Video For energy development, the GOP should support deficit reduction in...
Read more
- Advertisement -
Entertainmentprintveela editor - 0

Lady Gaga confirms she will star in ‘Joker’ sequel alongside Joaquin Phoenix

closer Video Fox News Flash Top Entertainment and Celebrity Highlights Here....
Read more
Sportsprintveela editor - 0

Deshaun Watson suspension ‘kiss on the cheek’, says lawyer for women in civil suit

closer Video Here are the top headlines from Fox News Flash....
Read more

Must read

- Advertisement -

You might also likeRELATED
Recommended to you

FOOTBALL

Mikel Arteta: “I’m not asking people to love me or love me”

MIkel Arteta is extremely intense. This becomes...
printveela editor - 0
Read more
FOOTBALL

The power of the Premier League is in danger of fading due to a new season of change

TueWelcome, once again, upside down. As the...
printveela editor - 0
Read more
FOOTBALL

Newcastle owners from Saudi Arabia surprise with smart revolution

IIt is virtually impossible to listen to a...
printveela editor - 0
Read more
FOOTBALL

The Fiver Is Manchester United really in crisis? No, not now

THEATER OF ScreamsIt was the night before the...
printveela editor - 0
Read more

Editor Picks

Must Read

Hot Topics

About Us

Printveela news is your news, entertainment, music fashion website. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos straight from the entertainment industry.

Contact us: contact@printveela.com

Follow Us

© Copyright - Printveela News