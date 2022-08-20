Everton Lampard: business decisions key to Gordon’s future





Frank Lampard reaffirmed his desire to keep Anthony Gordon but acknowledged that the Everton striker’s future will be decided on both a football and business level. Everton, who are close to signing attacking midfielder Mohammed Kudus from Ajax, on Monday rejected Chelsea’s offer of around £45m for the 21-year-old and claims the academy graduate is not for sale. “We don’t look at it as a question, ‘What can we do with this deal?'” insisted Lampard, who also acknowledged that it would be naïve to ensure that Gordon would remain an Everton player after the transfer deadline. Register Five Free daily newsletter Start your evening with a look at the world of football from the Guardian

Privacy Notice: The newsletters may contain information about charities, online advertising, and content sponsored by third parties. For more information see our Privacy Policy. We use Google reCaptcha to secure our website and Google The newsletters may contain information about charities, online advertising, and content sponsored by third parties. For more information see our Privacy Policy. We use Google reCaptcha to secure our website and Google Privacy Policy as well as Terms of Service apply.

Premier League Team News: Weekend Squad Predictions Read more

The Everton manager was adamant that Gordon wasn’t going anywhere when Tottenham and Newcastle inquired about his availability earlier this summer, and it remains to be seen if Chelsea will return with an improved offer that will test Goodison Park’s resolve. “. But Lampard, who named Gordon to his team for Saturday’s home game against Nottingham Forest, admitted that the Evertonian’s childhood future will also depend on cold business logic.

When asked if he would make the final decision on whether to keep or sell the England under-21s, Lampard replied: “It should be a union, let’s put it this way. When you talk about Anthony’s level of player and player value, we know what such players are going to do these days, if there ever were such transfers.

“This is a serious situation both at the level of football and at the level of the club business. If you can bring these two together and make the right decision, I will always consider football to be the most important because that is where my work will be judged. Anthony Gordon is a fantastic player for us, so my answer is what it is.” Gordon did not press for a move to Chelsea and represents the kind of talent and character that Lampard wants to build a team around at Everton. “I did it at Chelsea,” the coach said. “I brought a lot of young players to the team and now they want to take one of my young players. Perhaps there is irony in this.

“The reality is that if you play at such a high level as Anthony did last season, there might be interest. But Anthony is still a young man, he has not yet found himself in the team as he is now, but he will have ambitions to improve some aspects of his game this year, international ambitions and all that.

“It’s going to happen with Anthony, so I think it’s understandable that people might be interested in players like that, that’s the way the world works. But I myself am here as an ambitious young coach, so I want to have the best, strongest team and staff, because I am judged on this. Every coach does. Fortunately, sometimes you will be just as good as your players, and Anthony Gordon is a very good player.”

In the summer, Dele Alli may go to Turkey. Photograph: Dylan Martinez/Reuters

Dele Alli is also in the squad for the Forest match despite being told Everton would not stand in his way if he wanted to join Besiktas. The 26-year-old hasn’t made much of an impact since he moved from Spurs in January and Everton have to pay £10m for his transfer fee after 20 matches. Alli has made 13 appearances for Lampard’s team so far, but only once as a starter.

Everton have had mixed fortunes in the transfer market so far but are looking to sign Kudus on loan with the aim of securing a permanent deal. The 22-year-old Ghanaian can work in the No. 10 role. The club beefed up defenses with James Tarkowski and Conor Cody and beat several sides by signing Belgian midfielder Amadou Onana for £33m.

However, the search for a much-needed striker continues as a deal for Idriss Gana Guie has stalled and longtime target Morgan Gibbs-White has joined Forest. Everton are believed to have failed at the last moment in an attempt to steal his move to the City Ground. Lampard said: “We knew him well, he is a very good player, but Nottingham Forest came in and made the deal, so end of story.”

Chelsea have several players who are still interested in their former manager, including striker Armando Broja and midfielder Billy Gilmour. But Lampard insists that any move by the Chelsea player is not contingent on Gordon leaving for Stamford Bridge. “These are different conversations,” the Everton manager said. “I know the Chelsea players very well. I have one loan left that I can use for the UK and we are looking for more than just Chelsea in this area.”