Everton Lampard believes new contracts could lay a solid foundation





Frank Lampard believes Everton's summer transfer business has solved his immediate priorities for the team, but says not all problems can be solved in one window. Everton made eight signings and midfielders Idriss Gana Gueye and James Garner arrived on time but still lacking strike options as Richarlison was sold with only Neil Maupe added in that department. Dominic Calvert-Lewin has not yet played this season due to a knee injury, but plans to resume training next week.

However, Lampard is pleased that Everton’s transfer window has set the stage for long-term improvement. “I think the Evertonians are realistic,” he said. “Outside of the fans, there may be a lazy notion that Everton are historically great and should be in the top eight after all the money we spent some time ago. But it’s not. There are clubs in and around us that have spent a lot of money, are more stable and spend money at a faster rate than we do. But we have to focus on ourselves and see if we can improve from last season and keep a sense of identity.

“I think this window helped with that identity. The plan was: can we bring more personality to the team? Can we be more solid at the back? Can we bring in more young people who will develop and become better? I think we made it. Now it’s up to us – and me – to work and show that we are doing a good job.”

Everton have not won the Premier League this season ahead of Saturday’s Merseyside derby against Liverpool and Lampard says finding the right balance between improved defense and attack will take time. “History tells you that when you build something it takes time and there are bumps in the road,” added the Everton manager. “To think that we can get away from the fight for relegation and solve these problems in one window… you can’t solve them all at once in one day on the training ground. It takes time. We are at this early stage.

“I think the Evertonians are very understanding. Nobody expects us to go to the moon, and if we try to do so, we will make mistakes by trying to get there too fast. My job is to find a balance.”