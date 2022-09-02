type here...
Sports FOOTBALL Everton Lampard believes new contracts could lay a solid...
SportsFOOTBALL

Everton Lampard believes new contracts could lay a solid foundation

By printveela editor

-

4
0
- Advertisment -


Frank Lampard believes Everton’s summer transfer business has solved his immediate priorities for the team, but says not all problems can be solved in one window.

Everton made eight signings and midfielders Idriss Gana Gueye and James Garner arrived on time but still lacking strike options as Richarlison was sold with only Neil Maupe added in that department. Dominic Calvert-Lewin has not yet played this season due to a knee injury, but plans to resume training next week.

Privacy Notice: The newsletters may contain information about charities, online advertising, and content sponsored by third parties. For more information see our Privacy Policy. We use Google reCaptcha to secure our website and Google Privacy Policy as well as Terms of Service apply.

James Tarkowski: “Any derby is an audacity, but we’re not just here to fight people”

Read more

However, Lampard is pleased that Everton’s transfer window has set the stage for long-term improvement. “I think the Evertonians are realistic,” he said. “Outside of the fans, there may be a lazy notion that Everton are historically great and should be in the top eight after all the money we spent some time ago. But it’s not. There are clubs in and around us that have spent a lot of money, are more stable and spend money at a faster rate than we do. But we have to focus on ourselves and see if we can improve from last season and keep a sense of identity.

“I think this window helped with that identity. The plan was: can we bring more personality to the team? Can we be more solid at the back? Can we bring in more young people who will develop and become better? I think we made it. Now it’s up to us – and me – to work and show that we are doing a good job.”

Everton have not won the Premier League this season ahead of Saturday’s Merseyside derby against Liverpool and Lampard says finding the right balance between improved defense and attack will take time. “History tells you that when you build something it takes time and there are bumps in the road,” added the Everton manager. “To think that we can get away from the fight for relegation and solve these problems in one window… you can’t solve them all at once in one day on the training ground. It takes time. We are at this early stage.

“I think the Evertonians are very understanding. Nobody expects us to go to the moon, and if we try to do so, we will make mistakes by trying to get there too fast. My job is to find a balance.”

Previous articleJane Fonda reveals cancer diagnosis via social media
Next articleThree injured in Florida sports bar shooting over karaoke: report

Latest news

FOOTBALLprintveela editor - 0

James Tarkowski: “We’re not just here to fight people”

TThanks to a header from Dominic Calvert-Lewin in May, James Tarkowski experienced the passion and brutality of the...
Read more
ENTERTAINMENTprintveela editor - 0

Oprah, Spielberg and Swift are coming to Toronto for TIFF

Taylor Swift, Steven Spielberg and Oprah Winfrey are among the stars heading to this year's Toronto International Film...
Read more
TOP STORIESprintveela editor - 0

Jane Fonda says she has cancer and is undergoing treatment

Read more
Entertainmentprintveela editor - 0

Dave Chappelle says Will Smith ‘did thirty years of being the perfect man’ before he was slapped with an Oscar

(CNN)On stage in Liverpool on Thursday night, Dave Chappelle made a shocking assessment Oscar's...
Read more
- Advertisement -
US NEWSprintveela editor - 0

Judge denies Steve Bannon’s request for a new trial

off Video Fox News Flash Top Headlines for September 2 Here are...
Read more
Entertainmentprintveela editor - 0

Johnny Depp will join Jeff Beck in concert next month in Nashville, Tennessee

closer Video Fox News Flash Top Entertainment and Celebrity Highlights are...
Read more

Must read

FOOTBALLprintveela editor - 0

James Tarkowski: “We’re not just here to fight people”

TThanks to a header from Dominic Calvert-Lewin in...
Read more
ENTERTAINMENTprintveela editor - 0

Oprah, Spielberg and Swift are coming to Toronto for TIFF

Taylor Swift, Steven Spielberg and Oprah Winfrey are...
Read more
- Advertisement -

You might also likeRELATED
Recommended to you

FOOTBALL

James Tarkowski: “We’re not just here to fight people”

TThanks to a header from Dominic Calvert-Lewin in...
printveela editor - 0
Read more
FOOTBALL

Klopp confident in Liverpool that Nunez will cope with the incendiary derby

Jurgen Klopp has said there is no guarantee...
printveela editor - 0
Read more
FOOTBALL

Everton to face Klopp theater of tension against Liverpool

Tit was a big moment on Wednesday night...
printveela editor - 0
Read more
FOOTBALL

Anthony’s arrival signals a daring coup at Manchester United

TueI guess we should talk about money first....
printveela editor - 0
Read more

Editor Picks

Must Read

Hot Topics

About Us

Printveela news is your news, entertainment, music fashion website. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos straight from the entertainment industry.

Contact us: contact@printveela.com

Follow Us

© Copyright - Printveela News