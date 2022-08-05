Ever After Electronic Music Festival in Ontario closes a week before kickoff

Organizers of the Ever After Electronic Music Festival say the event will not take place next weekend after failing to obtain the necessary permits from the local town of Oro Medonte, Ontario, raising security concerns.

A brief statement on the Ever After social media page promised more details soon and said ticket holders should “plan accordingly”. It did not use the words “cancelled” or “postponed”. The representative did not provide additional information and did not comment on the refund.

As of Thursday afternoon, tickets and hotel packages were still being sold through the festival’s website.

The announcement came less than a week before viewers were due to gather at the Burls Creek site in Oro Medonte, about 30 kilometers north of Barrie, and days after the listed performers began reporting to fans on social media that they were informed that the festival was closed. is not moving forward.

Ever After was scheduled to take place from August 11 to 14, featuring Canadian artists Rezz and Zeds Dead, as well as international artist Dillon Francis and DJ duo Slander.

Moon Newhook was planning to attend the festival this year after the tickets she bought for the 2020 edition were pushed back to this year due to the pandemic shutdown. She says that now she does not pay for three VIP tickets, accommodation and other related expenses, which amount to about $ 3,000.

“I’m upset, upset, I feel like screaming,” she said.

“I wish they’d told us sooner so we could definitely ‘plan accordingly’ and cancel flights, accommodations and whatever else we would need to do.”

Newhook said she’s in the process of requesting a refund from her bank, but without Ever After’s announcement that they’ve “cancelled” the weekend, it’s proving difficult.

The village had security problems

The prospects for the festival have been in doubt since July 21, when local authorities raised concerns at a special council meeting.

Sean Binns, director of operations and public services at Oro-Medonte, recommended in a report presented at the meeting that permission be denied for special events expected to draw up to 15,000 people a day.

The report said organizers failed to address “problems and requirements for proper security, building/structure, traffic management, fire safety, community impact, food and beverage, and health and emergency plans.”

Six days later, Ever After posted on social media that ticket holders “have an appeal process that we are currently going through as well as looking at other options” to ensure the event takes place in 2022.

However, according to Oro-Medonte spokeswoman Jenny Leggett, that option never existed.

“The reality is that there is no process for appealing the board’s decision — it’s just not possible,” she said in an interview.

“Unfortunately for ticket holders.”

The township noted that Ever After leased the land off Burls Creek for the weekend, with plans to include additional camping. In the years leading up to the pandemic, the event was held at the Bingemans Recreation and Campground in Kitchener, Ontario.

Return requests went unanswered

For weeks, ticket holders have been posting on social media about trying to get a refund from Ever After. Many say they are being ignored.

Alicia Sewell spent $1,500 on weekend tickets and is counting on another $3,000 to recruit replacements for her at a dance academy she owns in Trenton, Ontario. She says that having warned in advance that she would have made alternative plans.

“If they had known a few months ago that this wasn’t going to happen, then they should have just been honest and refunded everyone,” she said.

“Right now, I’m even afraid that I won’t get my money back.”

Newhook said her experience could influence how she thinks about future events.

“I don’t know if I can attend other concerts,” she said. “I will definitely have trust issues.”