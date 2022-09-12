Events in Cadiz show how football can shine with its humanity

FROMFans of Adis have seen Jeremias Conan Ledesma fly out of the gate and rush across the grass before, but not like this. It was a Saturday night and he had been beaten twice, first by Frenkie de Jong and then by Robert Lewandowski, but that was different and now they were on the same side. The goalkeeper silently moved forward and ran to the bench – Barcelona’s bench – where physiotherapist Carlos Nogueira tossed him a small red box. He caught it, turned around, and headed back again, as fast as he could, holding on tight. Having reached the end, he drove up to his gate, and threw it on a stand. Inside was a defibrillator, rushed to hand.

For a short moment Ledesma raised his thumb, inquiringly, hopefully, looking at the stands, but did not answer. His eyes dropped. And so he stood quietly, helplessly, and just waited, not knowing what to do now, like almost all the other 20,000 people there. It was a long wait. By the time they resumed the game and played the last minutes, it was already dark, and Antonio, a 68-year-old Cadiz season ticket holder, was taken to the Puerta del Mar hospital less than a kilometer further down the road. He had a cardiac arrest and had been dead for 10 minutes, but he was resuscitated. He’s stable, in intensive care.

30 goals over the weekend, including Lewandowski, as well as a resounding first goal from Nico Williams, two from youth team defender José Ángel Carmona that could have saved Julen Lopetegui from the sack at Sevilla, and a comic book style goal from Fede Valverde against ” Mallorca”. ; at the weekend when Villarreal conceded for the first time this season and Real Betis scored a goal and came out on top Another league for everyone else, it was Ledesma’s running image that was perhaps the most enduring. Another portrait, one of many taking place in Cadiz, which could have been anywhere.

After all, it was lucky that it was at football, one of the doctors there said.

About 10 minutes passed when the whistles started to blow. It might have seemed like a fairly standard response from the fans, disappointed by yet another defeat – Cadiz has neither points nor goals – but while Barcelona held the ball, chants of “Red Cross! Red Cross!” Red Cross!” Hands waved frantically. Sylvia, the daughter of a fan who went into cardiac arrest, later said she didn’t notice at first. She spoke to her father and then returned to the game. Only when a fan behind her warned her that his head fell, she called for help, and the rest of the supporters called her.

The Red Cross did not react immediately, and it was not clear what was happening, but referee Carlos Del Cerro Grande reacted – and quickly. Determined where others would have doubts, he stopped the game, ran to the benches to inform delegates and officials. In the stands was a Cadiz fan named Christian Cornejo. A nurse with one leg in an orthopedic boot, Cornejo was the first at the scene where Antonio had no pulse. Medical personnel from Barcelona and Cadiz made their way across the field toward them.

On the edge of the field, cameras caught Ledesma shouting at Sebastian Jimenez, the doctor of the Cadiz club. They saw the expression on his face and heard him say, “He comes to life and then falls again.” Then came the sprint: the defibrillator he was chasing was actually second. Applause broke out at the hint of good news, and the anxiety sometimes subsided, but not for long. Time has passed. A Barcelona fan and a cardiologist from Badajoz named Carlos Aranda sat next to the former Cadiz player: they called the matchday delegate, and Aranda went to the stands. About 15 minutes have passed. Something was seriously wrong.

There was silence, all those silent images. Pasha Espino stood with his face in his hands and his fingers crossed. Ronald Araujo squatting in prayer. He was not alone: ​​Momo Mbaye was also praying. The players were talking, or mostly just standing silently. They were led down the tunnel, where there were discussions about what to do next. Many of them remained outside, sitting on benches or chairs, staring into space. Midfielder Jose Mari ran with a stretcher to the stands, where there was a space for the passage of medical personnel, a place to work.

Players and first responders run with stretchers to help a fan who has gone into cardiac arrest. Photograph: Christina Quikler/AFP/Getty Images

It was chaos, Cornejo said. They had an Ambu meant for a child. His wife rushed there on an adult – her car, left on the street in a hurry, was towed away, a fine of 140 euros. They couldn’t connect. They worked in shifts in intensive care. Antonio was dead for 10-15 minutes. The protocols say you stop CPR after 25 minutes, but they didn’t. They continued: after 40 he was taken out with a pulse. Amidst all this, the cameraman lost consciousness. They also went to help him. When Cornejo left, walking around the field in this boot, there was applause, a real hero.

A statement from Cadiz says that Antonio’s condition is stable. The next day, his daughter explained that the doctors were happy, but they needed to be patient. She said thank you – “everyone”.

It was long, quiet, strange and scary. When the referee led the teams back and resumed play, 55 minutes had elapsed since the first stoppage of play. Barcelona scored twice more – Ansu Fati apologized for his – but Cadiz was almost gone, and no one cared.

Only they did it, of course. Like, like, something like. Such episodes do humanize, yes. They last, they have a special meaning. Ledesma made more saves last season than any goalkeeper in the first except for Maximiano, but none of his actions were as important as this. And yet it all happens through football, where the players are people too, and where everything is exaggerated. put things in perspective line is always expressed as all these football things are not important, but sometimes what actually happens serves to do the opposite, instead of somehow emphasizing how important it is. People leave, games are played.

It doesn’t really matter, no: it all seemed completely out of place when it started again on Saturday night and many people left. But it’s important because people attach importance to it and they’re back – not so long ago they wouldn’t have stopped at all. The fact that they could do it was kind of a success signal, an escape, a way to go on and say it’s okay, he’s okay. Football is people’s life or part of it. For many, he articulates it, celebrates it. They will come back next time. Now they hope that Antonio can be with them.

The caricature that Rodri had drawn on his knee pads shone just like the real Rodri. It was in game and Betis had a hard start, but he slipped to the far post and gave them the victory, 53,276 people exploded. Villarreal really could and probably should have scored three or four goals in the first half, but Rodri’s goal put them in third place. “We deserved more,” said Unai Emery, which could have been true, and to make matters worse, Gerard Moreno was forced to leave due to injury.

Quick guide La Liga results Show Girona 2:1 Real Valladolid, Atletico Madrid 4:1 Celta Vigo, Cadiz 0:4 Barcelona, ​​Espanyol 2:3 Sevilla, Rayo Vallecano 2:1 Valencia, Real Betis 1:0 Villarreal, Getafe 2:1 Real Sociedad, Elche 1 :4 Athletic Bilbao, Real Madrid 4:1 Real Mallorca was it helpful? Thanks for your feedback.

“I saw the red shirts and ran,” said Fede Valverde, a man with four lungs. Started and didn’t stop. He walked 67 meters, sometimes speeding up to 30 km/h, picking up the ball deep in his own half of the field and passing three players into the light outside of it, before he saw a white shirt heading into his field of view, opening up a small space. This, according to him, was when he decided to kick the ball flying into the upper corner from the edge of the penalty area with his left foot. It was absurd, cartoony, and it changed the game. Having conceded a goal at Mallorca, Madrid were now level, and the proud holders of the best goal this season – even if Rodrigo and Vinicius both do their best to challenge that on their way to a 4-1 win.

If those three were brilliant, then there were more. Enes Unal’s outrageous free-kick secured Getafe’s first win of the season. Williams Jr. entered from the right and sent Athletic into the top corner against Elche, where angry fans sang that their players were still on holiday. Eric Lamela’s touch on Sevilla’s debut at Espanyol was very neat. And Correa’s first Atlético goal against Celta was a great team goal. Carrasco’s third place in the 4-1 win was pretty tasty too.