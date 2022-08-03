Even if Elizabeth May returns, the Greens need to think about the future after May.

Elizabeth May’s potential return to leadership of the Green Party wouldn’t be entirely unprecedented – and given the party’s current plight, it’s likely that she could return to the top.

But a second round in May would only make sense if it was used to better prepare the game for the future after May.

The best precedent for returning in May might be Return of Joe Clark in 1998 — 15 years after he was ousted as leader of the Progressive Conservatives, and five years after he apparently retired from federal politics. Clark’s second time as PC leader lasted five years, and the former prime minister managed to keep the struggling party above water, albeit with difficulty.

But Clark’s return obviously didn’t set the computers up for continued relevance. He stepped down in May 2003 and before that year was over the party was folded and merged with the Canadian Alliance to form the new Conservative Party of Canada.

May’s stated interest in co-leading with another candidate – reportedly Jonathan Pedno, a former Human Rights Watch researcher – is also generating interest. not exactly fancy . The Green Parties in England, Scotland, New Zealand and Germany function with co-leaders. At the provincial level, Quebec Solidaire has representatives. For those concerned that party politics has become too focused on individual leaders, this may be a welcome change. For a small party that wants to be noticed and offered something out of the ordinary, it might be worth a try.

Might step aside, everything will fall apart

The Green Party seemed went as far as they could with Mei as the leader when she announced her intention to retire in 2019.

In that year’s federal election, the Greens elected three MPs, a record for the party. Mei has a gift for attracting attention and has undoubtedly made the party more relevant, but her lead seems to have reached its ceiling as well. After the Greens received 6.8% of the national vote in 2008, they fell to 3.9% in the 2011 elections and then to 3.4% in 2015 before returning to 6.6% in 2019 .

Ahead of this 2019 campaign, the Greens appeared to be on the cusp of a significant breakthrough, with a chance to challenge or even surpass the number of seats in the NDP. But the Greens campaign broke out of the blocks and the moment was lost.

Annami Paul’s voice breaks as she announces her resignation as leader of the Green Party on Monday, September 27, 2021, in Toronto’s Suydam Park. (Sam Nahr/CBC)

The bad news is that after May left, the Greens got a lot worse.

The original promise that Annamy Paul would become leader was quickly buried under an avalanche of dysfunctions and recriminations , confirmed by countless leaks and news reports. Janica Atwin, one of three Green MPs elected in 2019, left the party and joined the Liberals. Paul managed to hold on to the lead just long enough for the Greens to garner 2.3% of the vote last year.

The party has hardly returned since Paul left. In the first two quarters of this year, the Greens raised just $857,000 from donors — up from $1.36 million in the first two quarters of 2021 and $1.2 million in 2020. By comparison, the NDP raised $2.56 million this year.

As low as her ceiling may be, Mei’s return could at least restore the floor under the party’s feet. But for what purpose?

What does the Green Update look like?

When Clarke returned in 1998, McLean’s writer reported that some Tories “saw his mere presence as a sign that the party could not be renewed with new talent.”

It seems like a very reasonable conclusion when the former leader returns to reclaim her former title – and Mei is likely to face the same skepticism if she continues to run for the leadership. At some point, the Green Party will again have to be led by someone other than Elizabeth May, and her return will be another reason to wonder if the party will ever be formed for the post-May future.

Perhaps the co-leadership model could be a way to elevate someone else. And, perhaps, with two leaders, it will be easier for someone to focus on restoring the party.

Janica Atwin greets supporters in Fredericton after being declared the winner of the 2021 federal horse race. She left the Greens in June 2021. (Jacques Poitras/CBC)

But whoever leads the Greens, whether it be one leader or two, they will also have to think about how justification for the continued existence of the party .

With the Liberal government pushing hard for climate change action and the NDP relentlessly demanding more government action, it’s not necessarily clear that there’s much room left for the Greens on the federal political spectrum. And that’s not even taking into account the damage the party has done to itself over the past two years.

There must still be room for strong and substantive arguments that urge the government to do more and push the national dialogue to consider what might be possible. And the lack of rigor that The NDP has been criticized for during last year’s campaign. Then again so it was with the green .

If climate policy has become more serious over the past seven years, policy should follow suit.

Whether Mei can help take the party back in such a useful direction depends on the members of the party. But in any case, Joe Clark’s PC example may seem like a big one. Because if a party with the same history and success as the PC party can collapse and disappear, there is no reason to believe that this cannot happen to the federal Greens.