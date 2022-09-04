Evacuation orders, alerts issued to Interior Affairs, Northern British Columbia as the fire department puts out 5 noteworthy fires.

The Squamish Lillooet Regional District (SLRD) issued an evacuation order Saturday afternoon due to “imminent danger to life” from the Downton Creek wildfire burning about 18km south of Lillooet, British Columbia .

The district covers Lillooet, Pemberton, Whistler, Squamish and four electoral districts. As of 12:30 p.m., some sites in Electoral Area B were ordered to vacate, including the Cottonwood, Cinnamon, Gott and Roger Recreation Sites and the Seton Ridge Recreation Trail.

District lots 2343, 4361 and 4360 were also included in the order.

Residents are asked to head north to Lillooet or south to Pemberton and view the SLRD. Web site for updates.

The map shows the area (in red) covered by the evacuation order in the Downton Creek area of ​​the Squamish-Lilloat Regional District. (Regional Borough of Squamish-Lilloat)

The British Columbia Wildfire Service (BCWS) also said it was responding to a fire in Lower Arthur’s Seat, 20km northeast of Lytton, shortly after 5:30 p.m.

It says the new fire is classified as uncontrolled, suspected to be human-caused, and is being investigated.

Air tankers responded quickly to the fire message, with helicopters and ground personnel en route Saturday evening, the fire service said.

Evacuation warning issued for the Peace River area

An evacuation warning was also issued by the Peace River Regional District in the area near Mount Battleship in northeastern British Columbia.

The county says there are no homes in the alert area, but some recreational areas along the Forest Service Road near Carbon Lake may be affected.

Persistent winds and hot and dry conditions in the Peaceful Region have spurred growth Forest fire on battleship mountain which the fire department called “aggressive” on Friday.

BCWS says the fire, one of two in the area that turned into wildfires on Thursday, was heading towards Hudson Hope, about 200 miles north of Prince George.

A notable wildfire is one that is particularly visible or poses a threat to public safety.

“It is likely that activity will pick up again. [Saturday] in the afternoon once we see the wind is at its peak, usually around 4:00 pm,” fire information officer Carly Derosier said Saturday morning.

“The smoke is expected to continue for the next few days, probably until Monday or Tuesday when there is a chance to clear things up.”

Environment Canada issued a special air quality statement for the eastern half BC because of the smoke from the fires.

Another forest fire, nearby dinosaur lake is only five kilometers from BC Hydro’s Peace Canyon Dam and the Hudson Hope Suspension Bridge on Highway 29.

Firefighters set up checkpoints around the perimeter of the blaze on Thursday evening, with no further growth expected.

The Dinosaur Lake wildfire is only five kilometers from BC Hydro’s Peace Canyon Dam and the Hudson Hope Suspension Bridge, though no further growth is expected. (Courtesy of BC Wildfire Service)

Other notable fires

There are three other notable fires in British Columbia: the Bear’s Withers Lake fire southeast of Tumbler Ridge, near the British Columbia/Alberta border.

The Fat Dog Creek fire is burning near Lightning Lake in EU Manning Provincial Park, about 230 km east of Vancouver, and the Heather Lake fire is burning in the same park, closer to the US border.

Park officials released evacuation order for several trails and lookouts south of Highway 3 due to the Heather Lake Fire that originated across the US border in the Okanogan-Wenatchee National Forest.

“Fire brigades are actively watching and can work in the area. In the event that wildfire conditions change, visitors to this park may receive a limited evacuation notice,” the BC Parks website said in a statement.

Derosier says he expects wildfire season last one in september due to unusually high temperatures and low relative humidity.