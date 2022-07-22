Evacuation by Fire Forces of PEI-NS Ferry as Fisherman, First Responders Rush to Rescue

More than 200 people were safely evacuated from a ferry en route from Nova Scotia to Prince Edward Island on Friday after a fire broke out in the ship’s engine room.

Northumberland Ferries said in a statement the fire broke out aboard the MV Holiday Island around 11:00 AM ET, about an hour after it sailed from Caribou, NC to Wood Islands, PEI.

“The ship’s crew and safety systems have dealt with the fire,” Northumberland Ferries Vice President Don Cormier said in a statement. “The captain took the necessary precautions, dropped both anchors, and steered the ship into the soft sand at the entrance to the harbor on the Wood Islands.”

Cormier said neither passengers nor crew were injured. The remaining flights on Friday were canceled because the MV Holiday Island blocked the path of another company ship, the MV Confederation.

Passengers are loaded onto Miles McDonald’s fishing boat from an orange lifeboat structure deployed from the passenger deck of Holiday Island. (Presented by Brian Rogers)

Miles McDonald, an auxiliary member of the Coast Guard who also fishes for crabs and scallops in the Wood Islands, rushed to the scene in his boat when he heard the ferry caught fire.

He pulled up to Holiday Island as the passengers jumped down the evacuation chute into the rubber dinghy. From there they boarded his fishing boat.

“Everyone got along very well. It’s a miracle,” McDonald said.

McDonald made two trips ashore, taking a total of 113 of the 225 people he was told were on board.

Other rescue vessels, including the Coast Guard and the Joint Rescue Coordination Center from Halifax, arrived to help transport the rest. However, their cars and luggage had to be left behind.

Virginia Clark-Druhan of Dartmouth was one of the rescued passengers.

“We enjoyed our trip and started the holiday looking forward to landing at PEI and we smelled smoke,” she said. “And when we went outside, we looked out. And when we looked out, a bunch of black smoke was pouring out of the engine room from the top of the chimney.”

She said the evacuation was successful with the support of many different agencies.

Smoke billows from the NS-PEI ferry Duration 0:20 A ferry plying between Nova Scotia and Prince Edward Island is being evacuated Friday morning after smoke was seen from the vessel. Video presented by Meaghan Elliot.

“But I have to say that sitting in this life raft with about two feet of water under our feet was not ideal, that’s for sure.”

Clark-Druhan said some passengers, including those with children and pets, experienced “a little panic.”

“In addition, the children themselves were worried – a lot of noise, the ringing of an alarm clock and so on. So, yes, it certainly bothered the people on board.”

“Glad to be at PEI”

She said she was relieved that they were so close to shore when the fire broke out.

“We knew help would come. You just had to be patient and wait for something to happen. But, you know, I have to say that I’m glad to be in the PEI program, to walk the red road.”

Sean McLaughlin of Westville, North Carolina, said he was returning to Nova Scotia from a family vacation in PEI when he saw fire from the ground.

View from the rescue boat to the evacuation of passengers from the island of rest. The large orange structure is an inflatable chute through which people descended onto the lifeboat. (Presented by Frank McK)

He said he was close enough to hear the announcements made on MV Holiday Island as they inflated parachutes to evacuate passengers to lifeboats.

“As soon as we pulled up to the terminal… there was a lot of thick black smoke coming from Holiday Island, which had just docked, and the gentlemen at the booth said that things were not going well and that we should turn off. around,” he said.

McLaughlin said he and his family now plan to return home via the Confederate Bridge on the other side of Prince Edward Island.

The fisherman was called a hero

Some people call McDonald a hero for rescuing passengers on his fishing boat.

“Absolutely not,” was his response to that. “Just do what you gotta do.”

McDonald said there were many people involved in the rescue who deserve respect, including the captain, sailors and rescuers.

Passengers of the MV Holiday Island after being evacuated from the MV Holiday Island following a ship fire. (Presented by Meg Elliott)

“It was great to see everyone working so well together… All the fire departments were there from Vernon River to Souris,” he said.

“The main thing is that everyone gets out safe and sound. Anything can be replaced. Cars, trucks, boats. The main thing is that people do not get hurt. Once the captain announced that all the passengers got out, it was a kind of relief.”

Premier thanks the crews

In a press release, PEI Prime Minister Dennis King thanked the rescue teams as well as the medical workers who were ready to deal with any injuries.

King said he also spoke with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, who visited PEI on Friday to brief him on the situation and reiterate the importance of the ferry service linking his province to Nova Scotia.

“Prime Minister Trudeau has offered Prince Edward Island any support needed in the coming days and has pledged to restore service as soon as possible,” King said in a statement.