Kylian Mbappé scores fastest Ligue 1 goal in 30 years Paris Saint Germain on the way to an unconditional victory with a score of 7: 1 on Lille as they continued to start 100% into the new Ligue 1 season.

It took Mbappe just eight seconds to get the ball into the Lille goal after Lionel Messi set it up for him, equaling the record set in 1992 by Michel Rio for Cana against Cannes. The French World Cup star scored a hat-trick, while Neymar scored two hat-tricks, one for Messi and one for defender Ashraf Hakimi, demonstrating devastating skill and dominance in the French league.

PSG have scored 17 goals in the first three games of the season and are two points clear of Racing Lens and Marseille on Saturday.

Arsenal loan striker Folarin Balogun scored his third goal in three matches since joining the team. Reims for the season to give Ligue 1 wrestlers their first point of the season. The 21-year-old football player did not count the goal due to offside in the first half, and then converted in the 81st minute and brought his team a well-deserved point. Strasbourg.

Bayern Munich destroyed Bochum 7-0 on Sunday, new player Sadio Mane scored twice to maintain a perfect start to the season.

The defending Bundesliga champions, two points clear of the lead with nine points in three league games, went on a first-half rage, scoring four times in a 38-minute span to kill the game.

They took the lead in the fourth minute thanks to Leroy Sané in his first attack of the game and Matthijs de Ligt scored the first ever goal for Bayern with a header from a corner at the far post in 25th place.

Kingsley Coman’s strike from close range after Bochum failed to close just past the half-hour mark made it 3-0 and nearly put the game beyond doubt before Mane ended the first-half frenzy with his second goal of the season – a low shot down from a sharp corner at 42.

Sadio Mane scores Bayern Munich’s fourth goal in their resounding Bundesliga victory over Bochum. Photograph: Lars Baron/Getty Images

Bayern, which after leaving Robert Lewandowski to Barcelona scored 15 goals in three league matches, slowed down. But the Senegal international added another penalty for the hour.

Christian Gamboa, under pressure from Sané, scored an own goal, causing even more heartache for the hosts, who then saw substitute Serge Gnabry make it so easy as he thundered low from the post to make it 7-0.

Title rivals Borussia Dortmund have conceded three goals in the last few minutes against Werder Bremen on Saturday as they suffered a shocking 3-2 defeat leaving them with six points.

Eintracht Frankfurtthe long wait for a league win continued earlier with Jan Tillmann scoring late Koln draw 1-1. Daichi Kamada looked like he ended Frankfurt’s 10-game streak without a win when he scored in the 71st, but Tillmann equalized in the 82nd for the away side.

Milan tied 1-1 in Serie A on Atalanta as Ismael Bennacer canceled Ruslan Malinovsky’s first-half goal in Bergamo. After an equal start to the match, Malinovsky broke the deadlock in the 29th minute with a powerful finishing move with his left foot from the edge of the penalty area. Bennacer equalized in favor of the champions with a corner kick from Alexis Salemakers in the 68th minute, breaking through the Atalanta defenders and hitting the net from the post.

Georgian national team winger Khvicha Kvaratskhelia scored twice in the second match of Serie A and took the lead. Naples to a 4-0 win over promoted Monza. The 21-year-old, who also scored on his league debut in Napoli’s 5-2 win over Hellas Verona, has brought his tally to three goals in two games since moving from Dynamo Batumi. Kvaratskhelia played for the Russian team Rubin-Kazan until March, but moved to Batumi after the Russian invasion of Ukraine. Other goals were scored by Victor Osimhen and Kim Min Jae.

Fiorentina drew on Empoli 0-0 in their Tuscan derby. Empoli defender Sebastiano Luperto was sent off in 66th place for a tactical foul on Luka Jovic. Empoli ended the game with nine players due to Nicolò Cambiaga’s injury.