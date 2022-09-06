Europe’s richest people have made the Champions League too predictable

BArselona, ​​with their Johan Cruyff-inspired game idea, was once more than just a club. Today, despite the large debts, they work like everyone else. They invest on a scale that very few can afford. Barça officials know that the market will grow for years to come. So the annual balance doesn’t count for them; they are calculated in decades.

This summer, Barca bought Robert Lewandowski for 45 million euros from Bayern Munich. He is 34 years old and does not represent a continuation of tiki-taka. But he was the top scorer in the Bundesliga seven times.

Lewandowski’s transfer highlights a strategy that has dominated Europe’s top clubs for years: they buy players from each other to maintain their dominance. It does not provide fresh momentum because the players are approaching or have already reached their climax, but it maintains the status quo. This ensures that the biggest clubs with the most purchasing power remain in the top table. If we look into this season’s Champions League semi-finals starting on Tuesday, it’s safe to say that there will be regular players.

Bayern bought Sadio Mane for 32 million euros. Having reached the Champions League final with Liverpool three times, the 30-year-old can now finish his career with several national titles in Germany. The question of how exactly he will replace Lewandowski on the field is not yet clear. Lewandowski was the target, Mane plays differently. To further complicate things for Mane, the German players tend to have all the power in Munich. Two international stars, James Rodriguez and Philippe Coutinho, failed to find a place in the starting XI, while Lucas Hernandez took two years to get started. Having said that the move makes sense as Mane is a great player.

Raheem Sterling joined Chelsea after helping Manchester City win the Premier League four times. City were delighted to sell the 27-year-old for €55m. He had to give way because Pep Guardiola was no longer fully convinced by the English forward, just as he had lost faith in Leroy Sané before him. Sterling replaced Timo Werner, whose only option was to return to Leipzig after a bad time at Stamford Bridge.

Real Madrid have signed 29-year-old Antonio Rudiger, a physically strong defender who won the title with Chelsea. Casemiro, 30, has left Real Madrid to join Manchester United, who are hoping the five-time Champions League winner will help restore some defensive stability and allow them to return to the Champions League next season. The price was 70 million euros and United are in the Europa League.

Liverpool are doing things a little differently, replacing Mane with younger, less established strikers. That suits Jurgen Klopp; he wants to make them his players. Italy no longer attracts stars as it did in the 90s, as highlighted by Juventus’ sale of Matthijs de Ligt to Bayern Munich for around 70 million euros.

The signing of Erling Haaland gives Josep Guardiola’s side what Manchester City have been lacking in their Champions League quest: a relentless scorer. Photo: Nick Potts/PA.

However, two transfers stand out from the rest this summer. 22-year-old Erling Haaland, who distinguished himself in the Bundesliga, moved to Manchester City for 60 million euros. Thanks to significant financial backing, Guardiola has built City into one of the best clubs in European football over the past six years. Now he has what his finely tuned winning machine previously lacked: a clinical striker that he can transform into a defining figure along with Kevin De Bruyne.

The other big transfer story involved a failed deal: Real Madrid’s failed bid for Kylian Mbappe. PSG were able to resist Real Madrid’s attempts to keep the French striker, but it cost them a lot of money. They raised Mbappe’s annual salary to 100 million euros and gave him 200 million euros in charity. The club is ultimately owned by the Emir of Qatar, who built eight state-of-the-art stadiums for this year’s World Cup. Such financial muscle turns the world of sports politics on its head.

For what it’s worth, PSG and City have enlisted the services of two players who, thanks to their talent and age, could make their mark on the biggest stage in the next decade.

One thing is certain: the European football market is booming. The pandemic is over. Last year, UEFA paid out more than 2.7 billion euros in the Champions League. In addition, more and more money is flowing into football from outside. “We are seeing an increase in outside investment in the big five leagues,” Deloitte said in its latest financial report. The new owners are wealthy people or private investment companies. “It highlights the attractiveness of football from an investor’s point of view.” This is confirmed by Forbes data: the ruling family of Abu Dhabi has invested about € 2 billion in City over the years, and today the club is worth more than twice as much. In addition, there are political profits for owners who use the sport to develop their image and contacts.

The Champions League delivers exciting nights, like the semi-final between Real Madrid and City last year. But is a competition that only five clubs can win really what we want or what European football needs? “The Champions League has lost all that uncertainty over the years,” writes the New York Times. It will be “rooted in the same inequality” and feel like a “parade of inevitability”. So PSG vs. City, a duel between geopolitical rivals from the Middle East, would be the logical finale.

According to Deloitte, the spending wars are not over yet. Newcastle United are likely to inflate the market even more with the financial backing they have. The club paid €70m for Alexander Isak, a 22-year-old Swede who, unlike Haaland, failed to make headway in Dortmund. If their goal is not only to qualify for the Champions League, but also to be competitive in the elite European competition, this will be an extremely expensive proposition. More cannot be achieved with just $2 billion. However, the owner of Newcastle from Saudi Arabia can afford it. His fortune is estimated at 320 billion dollars.

Philipp Lahm’s column was prepared in collaboration with Oliver Fritsch in online timeGerman online magazine published in several European countries.