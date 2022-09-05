European roundup “Roma” beaten; Mainz beat Gladbach

Roma were defeated 4-0 Udinese a team that showed no mercy and was helped by a brilliant early goal by Destiny Udogi in their fifth Serie A game of the season.

José Mourinho’s side could have come out on top with a win, but Udinese scored five minutes later thanks to Udogie, who intercepted a pass between defender Rick Karsdorp and goalkeeper Rui Patricio to score. Lazar Samardzic doubled the lead in the 56th minute from outside the area, while fellow midfielder Roberto Pereira struck with a left footer in the 75th minute, assisted by Jean-Victor Makengo.

Sandi Lovrik scored seven minutes later when Pereira hit the ball and found it in the center of the box. Fifth-placed Roma with 10 points will visit Empoli on 12 September, while fourth-placed Udinese will travel to Sassuolo next Sunday.

“I would rather lose one match 4-0 than four 1-0,” Mourinho told reporters after his worst loss in Serie A. “We conceded goals because of individual errors, but for me it is collective mistakes,” he added.

Elsewhere in Italy Verona beat Sampdoria 2-1, Cremonese drew 0:0 with Sassuoloas well as spices as well as Bologna draw 2-2.

Mainz clicked 10 people Borussia Mönchengladbacha 1-0 Bundesliga unbeaten streak thanks to a free-kick by Aaron Martin and a top-five finish. Unlike last week’s 1-1 draw against Bayern Munich, when Gladbach goalkeeper Jann Sommer made a league-record 19 saves, it was the visitors who were stronger in the first half and missed a number of chances.

Mainz’s Aaron Martin (center) celebrates his win against Borussia Mönchengladbach. Photo: Bernd Thyssen/AP

Marcus Thuram missed a few points and hit the crossbar, but instead of taking the lead, the hosts fell to 10 in the 63rd minute when Ko Itakura received a straight red card for a foul on the last player. To make matters worse, Martin stepped forward and landed a superb free-kick past Sommer, who was frozen in place, into the top corner.

Gladbach was still extravagant: Jonas Hofmann failed to pass the ball in front of the net in the 66th minute. They thought they finally equalized thanks to Lars Stindl, but the replay showed that he had retired too early and was offside. Mainz moved up to fifth with 10 points, two behind leaders Freiburg, while Gladbach dropped to ninth with eight points. Hertha Berlin beat Augsburg 2-0 away in another match of the day.

In Ligue 1, Bril Embolo’s strike midway through the second half was enough to Monaco victory over fellow early wrestlers Good. Further down the table, Lille won 3-1 in Montpellierwith Jonathan David’s goals coming on either side of former Manchester United midfielder Angel Gomez’s goal.

In Spain, Valencia chased Getafe 5-1 and Villarreal scored an equally impressive 4-0 victory over Elche. Athletic Bilbao won 1-0 in Espanyol as well as health beat Vallecano Ray 2-1.