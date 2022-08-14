European review Barça and Lewandowski upset by Rayo





Robert Lewandowski Barcelona The debut ended in a goalless draw at home with Vallecano Ray at the Camp Nou in their first La Liga game of the season. It was a disappointing evening for Barça, whose fans gathered in an almost full stadium to see their new team led by Polish striker Lewandowski, twice FIFA World Player of the Year, and Brazilian striker Rafinha. Barcelona dominated the match with nearly 70% possession and 18 goals against two Rayos. But the two best chances fell to the lot of the guests: Alvaro Garcia was thwarted by a brilliant save by Marc Andre ter Stegen, and Sergio Camello shot wide. As the frustration at Barça mounted, their captain Sergio Busquets lost his temper and was sent off for elbowing Radamel Falcao in the face during stoppage time. Champions in Italy Milan turned an early one-goal deficit into a 4-2 win over Udinese at the San Siro, securing a winning start to his campaign in a thrilling first leg of Serie A. Brentford warm up gloomy Manchester United in 4-0 humiliation Read more Two Croatian goals from Ante Rebic, as well as strikes from Teo Hernandez and Braim Diaz, helped the Rossoneri bounce back from a shock when Udinese defender Rodrigo Bekao gave the visitors a 90-second lead. The Brazilian defender, nodding to a corner from an acute angle, scored for the fifth time in Serie A at the start of his third season in Italy. “What didn’t we like? Of course, the fact that we conceded a goal in such a short amount of time means that we should start matches better,” said Milan head coach Stefano Pioli. “Then we played great football for half an hour.” Milan equalized in the 11th minute thanks to a Hernandez penalty after the referee pointed to the spot after watching VAR when Udinese defender Brandon Soppi fouled captain David Calabria. Four minutes later, Rebić made it 2-1 with a powerful first shot, but Udinese defender Adam Masina equalized, stunning the fans shortly before half-time. A minute into the second half, midfielder Diaz once again gave Milan the lead after a defensive error by Udinese. Diaz hit the ball from close range after Hernandez crossed into the box and the ball bounced off Masina. The goal rattled Udinese, but Rebic fired another shot wide of goalkeeper Marco Silvestri into the top left corner in the 68th minute, giving the hosts a break and equalizing with two goals in all of last season. Register Five Free daily newsletter Start your evening by watching The Guardian about the world of football

Neymar scored twice Paris Saint Germain booze Montpellier 5-2 in Ligue 1 at the Parc des Princes with 10 players Monaco had to settle for a home point against Rennes.

Kylian Mbappe and debutant Renato Sanchez were also in PSG’s goal, set in the path by an own goal from Montpellier defender Falaie Sacco as the hosts scored two wins out of two early in their title defense.

Paris Saint-Germain players cheer for Kylian Mbappe (left) after he scored his fourth goal against Montpellier. Photograph: Emmanuel Dunant/AFP/Getty Images

Mbappé converted a penalty thanks to a diving Jonas Omlin in Montpellier’s net after a handball from Jordan Ferry midway through the first half, but it was a temporary reprieve for the visitors.

Sako missed another penalty after passing the ball into the box. Neymar moved to Paris Saint-Germain and converted the penalty without error, leading his team to the break with a score of 2:0.

Neymar added a second shortly after the break with a rebound. Montpellier found hope when Khazri pulled back just before the hour mark, but when Mbappé finally scored 10 minutes later, it was the end of the match.

PSG extended their lead with Sanches on his debut following his move from Lille. Enzo Chato saved another Montpellier goal with almost the last shot of the game, but it was a comfortable victory for the home team.

Previously, Monaco had come from behind to score a point in a 1-1 home draw with Rennes, a match in which they were reduced to 10 and missed a penalty. Youssuf Fofana received a direct red card 15 minutes later for stamping a Martin Terrier from Rennes. Monaco won a penalty in the first half, which Axel Disasi conceded when Rennes goalkeeper Steve Mandanda made a save.

Gaetan Laborde opened the scoring for Rennes early in the second period, but a disastrous mistake by goalkeeper Doğan Alemdar, who came on for Mandanda at half-time and who was late with the ball, allowed Brel Embolo to steal it from him and score his first goal for Monaco. a goal meant the points were split.