European champions endure early panic before seals win

A game that started and ended with a torrent of noise. However, the important part was what was between them. Three goals in the second half and impeccable possession in the second half gave Real Madrid a great start to defend the title. Was it deserved, was it in line with the flow of the game, did it make any sense? For Madrid, these are issues that have long ceased to worry them. It’s just what they do. They enter your house, sniff the air, and then they take what they came for.

For Celtic, this is a valuable learning experience at the highest level. The roar of pride and faith that greeted them after the final whistle was a well-deserved cheer for a team that left every last piece of themselves on the field at Parkhead.

They ran, pushed and competed with this great Madrid team for almost an hour. If they had managed to use their chances, they might even have won. But in this rarefied air, there are narrow loops of success and failure. Celtic knew how to start. Madrid knew how to finish.

“The first goal was always important,” complained Ange Postecoglou, who was not too enthusiastic about the game. Because this is the growing side, the learning side, the side that is still getting used to these kinds of challenges.

Most of all, they will remember the incredible rush of noise and fever that started this game, when the night still seemed alive, filled with colors and possibilities. The East End was waiting for this. Five years for the Champions League itself, nine years since their last group stage win on home soil, and the classic anthems have been met with a colossal rumble from a crowd that feels its team can once again be capable of greatness.

Celtic came to play. They didn’t rush into the game recklessly, they didn’t just throw long balls at the returning Giorgos Yakumakis. Postecoglu taught them the best. Instead, they single-mindedly pushed the ball through midfield, waited out periods of possession in Madrid, tried to hit wide spaces behind their top line. Reo Hatate even had the audacity to dispossess the great Luka Modric when he hesitated with the ball in his own half of the field. Front and back, Celtic gave the 14-time champions a glorious disrespect.

Vinicius Jr from Real Madrid bypasses Joe Hart. Photograph: Russell Cheyne/Reuters

There were moments too, good chances: Liel Abada had a pair, Hatate had a pair, captain Callum McGregor’s shot, which cracked on the inside of the post. Madrid were also put off by an early injury to Karim Benzema, who was hit with a knee, limped for a while and eventually came out on Eden Hazard.

So Real Madrid retreated in their tried and true pattern: Toni Kroos became left-back, Ferland Mendy stepped in to support Vinicius Jr., and suddenly Real Madrid had a time bomb on that flank. If the left wing is their chaos, then the right wing is their sanity: Modric and Fede Valverde are constantly building the game, looking for gaps, always off-balance, always tilting the field.

Over time, order was put in place. Madrid finished the first half stronger and never gave up on the feeling of control. Rusty Hazard gradually found a rhythm and participated in the counterattack, which led to the first goal.