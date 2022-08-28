Europe Abraham crushes Juventus; Gladbach holds Bavaria





Roma forward Tammy Abraham scored at the end of the second half to secure a 1-1 draw at juventuscanceling an early sensational free kick from Dusan Vlahovic as José Mourinho's team remained unbeaten after three games in Serie A. Juventus kept Roma's dangerous front line at a safe distance for most of the game, but Massimiliano Allegri's men squandered their chances towards the end of the game, when a lack of concentration could have cost them all three points. Roma fell behind when Vlahović scored in the 76th second from a free kick from outside the penalty area. The ball hit the crossbar and Roma goalkeeper Rui Patrizio could only watch as it bounced into the net. Ukrainian football resumes with flags, Zelensky's message, but no crowds | Nick Ames Read more Roma equalized during the game in the 69th minute from a free-kick when Abraham saved a Paulo Dybala cross from the right. Goals by Rafael Leao and Olivier Giroud gave Milan comfortable 2-0 win Bologna at the San Siro as they climbed to number one after their third game of the season. Portugal's Leão opened the scoring in the 21st minute after being found by new AC Milan player Charles De Ketelare, who made his first assist in Serie A in his first start. Five minutes later, Belgian midfielder De Ketelaire divided Bologna's defense with a superb long-range pass to Pierre Kalulu, who was tapped by goalkeeper Lukasz Skorupski. French Giroud doubled the lead in the 58th minute with an acrobatic volley to score points. "The goal gives me confidence," Giroud told Sky Sport Italia. "Not everything is perfect, but we are confident because we have a lot of talent in attack and we will improve over time." Milan manager Stefano Pioli said his team's control of the game was not only tactical but also psychological, adding that they were mature enough to manage game situations. "The matches are difficult. We played well today, but we know we can play even better," he told Milan TV.

Bayern Munich striker Leroy Sané equalized late and helped the Bundesliga champions to a 1-1 draw at home against Borussia Mönchengladbach and keep a win-win start of the campaign. Sané scored into the bottom corner in the 83rd minute as Bayern were rewarded for their relentless pursuit of the equalizer after missing several chances and being held back by the impressive Jann Sommer in the Gladbach goal.

The visitors took the lead in the 43rd minute when Marcus Thuram dribbled past Manuel Neuer to score his sixth goal in all competitions, but it was Bayern’s fault that Dayot Upamecano couldn’t handle a long ball. Bayern were a constant threat to the first player and Sane missed two chances before newcomer Sadio Mane had two goals for offside after scoring twice from close range, much to the dismay of the home supporters.

Anthony Modest’s first goal for Borussia Dortmund helped them to a narrow 1-0 win in wrestling Hertha Berlin. The result left Dortmund in fifth place after four games and gave them a much-needed boost after their stunning late collapse in a 3-2 defeat at the hands of Werder Bremen last week.

Hertha started brightly, but Borussia carried a big attacking threat and were rewarded in the 32nd minute when Modest towered over his marker and headed home from a cross from Salih Ozdan.

Double from Christopher Nkunku fired RB Leipzig to a 2-0 home win over wolfsburg as they took their first win of the season. The hosts benefited from a fifth-minute Maxence Lacroix handball and Nkunku converted a penalty before the Frenchman scored with the kick shortly before the final whistle.