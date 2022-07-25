Euro legacy should be true parity for female players

There is undoubtedly a “moment” in the women’s game. The European Championship captured the imagination of football fans and the general public.

England’s performances led to the back pages as the Lionesses played in front of prime time television viewers and the stadiums filled with passionate supporters. The return victory over Spain was a real football drama, crowned by Georgia Stanway’s game-winning goal, which would have graced any game.

Fran Kirby hopes England semi-final will bring joy amid cost of living crisis Read more

More players are becoming household names. This interest will only increase if Sarina Wigman’s team lifts the trophy in front of their fans. All of this will no doubt create a bounce for the domestic game, which is already growing rapidly, and inspire more people to get involved. These successes are the result of a lot of hard work that deserves recognition.

Precisely because of the pace of change, now is the perfect time for the overhaul of the women’s home game, which the government announced in April. The independent review by the fans last year was a great job which, if the government fully accepts her recommendations, could lead to real positive change.

A review of the women’s home game can do the same. It provides an important opportunity to help shape your future and consider a range of issues in depth. It is imperative that the players are at the center of all this.

Together with colleagues from the PFL, I meet many decision makers who are interested in the structure of women’s football and the issues the players bring to us. These conversations are often marked by “brow-raising” moments.

Chelsea celebrate their WSL title victory in May. Female players do not enjoy the same rights as their male counterparts. Photograph: Naomi Baker/The FA/Getty Images

Did you know that those who play the men’s game receive a non-contributory pension of over £6,000 a year throughout their professional career, funded by transfer fees? For those who participate in the women’s game, such a mechanism does not exist, as well as for pensions.

Did you also know that a body called the PFNCC (Professional Football Negotiation and Consultation Committee), which includes representatives of all stakeholders in men’s football, must approve any decision that significantly changes contracts, rights or conditions of players? This is an important protection for players, but no such body exists to protect players in women’s games.

Important progress has been made. Negotiations between the Football Association and the PFA have resulted in significant policy changes regarding maternity support, injury and illness, and termination of contracts due to long-term injury. But much more needs to be done as we continue to achieve absolute parity for those who participate in the women’s game. Some of the recent reforms have corrected conspicuous inequalities. For example, a WSL player could previously be sacked by her club if she sustained an injury that the medic thought would prevent them from playing for three consecutive months. The player will only be entitled to a three-month notice to terminate the contract.

For a Premier League player, the injury would have to keep him out for 18 months in any consecutive 20 month period before his contract can be terminated, at which time they would be entitled to a 12 month termination notice. It can be two players who represent the same club, working in completely different conditions.

These are the questions that players care about and should be central to the review.

Danielle Carter (left), who played for Brighton last season against Arsenal, is active in the PFA. Photograph: Mike Hewitt/Getty Images

Players from the women’s game, including some of the most recognizable names from the women’s super league and international game, are among the most active and active members of the PFA. They know the value of a collective independent voice for the players and are not afraid to tell us what they want. They also see senior colleagues such as Steph Houghton, Daniel Carter and Fern Whelan leading the union’s activities.

The PFA and Fifpro, the global union of professional footballers, are hosting players and other stakeholders from across football at the Raising Our Game event in London on Monday to discuss many of these issues. This is a timely opportunity to share experiences with organizations like the Women’s National Basketball Players Association and hear from those who have experience in the women’s game on and off the field.

The Review provides an opportunity to address a number of issues that are critical to the future of women’s football – protecting and empowering those who play it. This is an opportunity that we need to make sure we don’t miss.