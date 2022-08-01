Euro 2022 Toone encourages new fans to stay

Ella Thun has reached out to the half million fans who have been cheering the Lionesses on their path to Euro victory this summer to come and support them at WSL games.

The Manchester United playmaker who scored England’s first goal in Sunday’s 2-1 win over Germany at Wembley is grateful for the pioneers who took the women’s game to new heights, but also believes this generation ‘left the shirt in a better place’ . “.

A record crowd of 87,192 saw Sarina Wigman’s side win their first major trophy for England since the men won the 1966 World Cup on the same ground, but many of the larger challenges the women’s game had to overcome, have been deleted in the last month.

Thun is aware, even in his moment of glory, that the next win in the game will come if the crowded crowds at this exciting international tournament spill onto the home terraces when the Women’s Super League kicks off in mid-September.

The 22-year-old said: “I think a lot of people fell in love with women’s football this summer. This is what we set out to do. So hopefully the crowds we had this summer we can bring back to our grounds at club level and a few more fans in the stadium to take us on the journey.”

Thun began playing for United at the age of eight and returned to the club she supports when the senior team was formed in 2018. Although they have established themselves in the top half of the WSL, the division’s average attendance is around 2,000. The Football Association has set a goal of reaching 6,000 by 2024, and with Australia and New Zealand hosting the Women’s World Cup next July, the game has never been at such a high level.

“Now it’s massive, absolutely massive,” Toon said. “We can’t forget everyone who came before us, but we left the shirt in the best place for all the growing girls, and we are very proud.

“All we wanted to do was inspire the next generation, and we did, and women’s football is getting bigger and bigger.”

English fans celebrate Ella Thun’s goal against Germany. Photograph: Tom Jenkins/The Guardian

Thun played a vital role in the dramatic evolution that culminated in England’s triumph. Her influence as a second-half substitute in this tournament can be measured by decisive opening goals against Spain in the quarter-finals when England were six minutes away from relegation, and a beautiful finish that gave England the lead in the final after grabbing onto a pass from Kira Walsh kicked through the goalkeeper into the top corner.

“I saw her coming out and I thought that would be the best option,” she said. “I started celebrating before the ball hit the net, so I was sure it hit the net, and then the whole stadium exploded. Honestly [it’s the] the best feeling in my life.

“You can see that the substitutions have had a huge impact on every game we have come to. me and chloe [Kelly] both scored [on Sunday] and we both [were] starting with the substitution, but Sarina said that there are 23 people in the team, so we know our roles. We know that when we come we have to change the game and that’s what we’ve done.”