Euro 2022 starmer calls for weekend if England win
FOOTBALL

Euro 2022 starmer calls for weekend if England win final

By printveela editor

The country should get an extra day off if the England women’s football team wins the Euro final, Keir Starmer said.

The Labor leader is reportedly backing a “holiday” if the Lionesses declare victory at Wembley Stadium on Sunday. This comes after they beat Sweden, the top ranked team in Women’s Euro 2022, 4-0 in the semi-finals on Tuesday.

However, the government said that while the country would cheer for the team against Germany, the holidays would be a “significant” cost to the economy.

Starmer told the Mirror: “The whole country will be roaring for the Lionesses in the final on Sunday.

“They have already made us proud, but if they win it will be a truly historic achievement that should be celebrated with a proper day of celebration when clubs can reopen and promote access for women and girls.”

Starmer was at the match on Tuesday at Bramall Lane in Sheffield with his wife Victoria. The idea was reportedly backed by former Conservative sports minister Tracy Crouch and Liberal Democrat leader Sir Ed Davey.

Last summer, Boris Johnson was under pressure to give workers a bank holiday if the England men’s team won the Euro 2020 championship. Speaking before the final match against Italy, which ended in a disappointing penalty for the team, Johnson said that granting a bank holiday would be “a temptation of fate”.

A government spokesman said: “The current pattern of public and public holidays is well known and while the extra day off may benefit some communities and sectors, the cost of the extra day off to the economy is significant.”

