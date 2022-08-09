Euro 2022 showed how to attract an uninterested younger audience

Football goes out of his way to prove his worth. From 60-minute matches to free throws and kicks, FIFA, the game’s governing body, is exploring all options to attract a new, younger audience.

These ideas are not new. Real Madrid president Florentino Pérez used the claims of a growing army of disinterested youth to justify the European Super League case. The 75-year-old told the Spanish TV show El Chiringuito that 40% of fans aged 16 to 24 are not interested in football. “Why? Because there are so many low quality games and they have other entertainment platforms,” ​​he said. understand our children or grandchildren.”

The Super League may have been confused, at least temporarily, but the idea that football has to do something to attract an inactive younger audience is still on the agenda. At the Financial Times Business of Football Summit in February, Eurosport head of sports Andrew Georgiou said: “Our research shows that 42% of people aged 13 to 23 say they are not interested in sports at all.”

A 2017 ComRes survey of youth aged 18 to 24 for the BBC found that 62% engage in football through computer games, and nearly three-quarters of young fans get their football news from social media. Meanwhile, Nielsen data from 2019 across eight markets (China, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, Spain, the US, and the UK) showed that teens aged 16 to 24 prefer shorter, snackable content.

However, the answer may not be shortening games or changing the rules of the world’s most popular sport, or suggesting that young people’s attention spans have shrunk (they manage to watch franchise movies that are two or three hours long). , after all). Instead, the solution could be much simpler.

At the just-completed European Women’s Championship, about 100,000 of the 574,875 tickets sold at the tournament were children’s tickets. This was not because the women’s games managed to attract young fans, which the men’s games cannot, but because the tickets were affordable. From the group stage to the final, reduced ticket prices ranged from £5 to £25. An adult and child could watch the final for as little as £22.50 (£75 maximum) and the group game for as little as £15 (£30 maximum).

Excited young fans ahead of the Women’s Euro 2022 final at Wembley. Photograph: Henry Nicholls/Reuters

There was a time when generations could and wanted to watch football at all levels together, passing the baton. Premier League season tickets now range from an average low of £547 to an average high of £646. Five clubs have broken the £1,000 barrier for their most expensive season tickets.

With staggeringly long waiting lists, clubs can justify high prices, but the rewards will be short-lived. Fewer and fewer match lovers can afford to take their partners and children to games. Due to the sharp crisis in the cost of living, this situation will worsen. The effect will be felt in the long run.

Walking through the crowd, which had a huge number of children during Euro 22, and especially at the end of the games, you could see that these were children who felt the thrill of live football.

Football fandom is about being part of a collective, belonging, community. Going to matches is ideal, watching in a big company at BoxPark or another big screen is the next best option, watching in a pub with friends is a step back, watching at home on TV, listening to the radio or Follow online blogs live – step down. However, each one aims to tune into the collective experience. Fans from all over the world turn on the TV every week, but many dream of getting to the game live and seeing football first hand. They don’t want to play football themselves, they want the atmosphere and to be part of something. Yes, football is a great game to watch, but if people only wanted to watch good games, they wouldn’t be watching the same team week after week, but switching between the most important matches.

What makes young fans future season ticket holders? These will be live games. If they cannot afford it, if they have not experienced the collective emotions, then they are unlikely to develop a lifelong love and commitment to the sport. By prioritizing short-term gain over the full involvement of the next generation, all clubs risk undermining the very foundations of football.