New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

“delightful” Star Sydney Sweeney excitedly shared that she threw her mom a surprise hoedown for her 60th birthday and was quickly slammed by the customized “Make Sixty Great Again” hats that guests wore.

The 24 year old actress Knowing that some of the arguments about her were due to the dresses and accessories her party guests chose to wear, some of them were deliberately made for the event.

Sweeney shared about herself Twitter The heartfelt message read, “You guys this is cruel. An innocent celebration for my mothers milestone 60th birthday turned into an absurd political statement.”

In pictures shared by her brother, guests at the party were seen wearing hats inspired by former President Donald Trump’s infamous MAGA – or “Make America Great Again” – slogan.

‘Euphoria’ Star Sydney Sweeney Is A Sex Symbol, Why She ‘Can’t Stop’ Doing Nude Scenes

Hats, these often imitating, No such uproar was intended, according to Sweeney, who wrote, “No pun intended” and “Please stop making assumptions.”

Additionally, in one photo, a male guest wearing a “Blue Lives Matter” shirt was photographed next to Sweeney’s mother and grandmother as they gathered around the cake.

Later on

Image 1 of 6

previous

Later on

Image 2 of 6

previous

Later on

Image 3 of 6

previous

Later on

Image 4 of 6

previous

Later on

Image 5 of 6

previous

Image 6 of 6

The star’s mom was treated to a surprise hoedown where all the guests were dressed as cowboys.

Sweeney planned an event that included a bull ride and a dance.

The “Madam Webb” The actress, unfortunately, is no stranger to harsh comments.

She has A blow to the critics Before her performance.

Sweeney is close with her mother, Lisa Sweeney, who previously shared a video of her crying on Instagram and called to share her Emmy nomination.

Click here to sign up for the Entertainment Newsletter

Fans had mixed reactions to Sweeney’s Twitter message, with one writing, “We love you and don’t let the Trump wake crowd silence you,” while another wrote, “Girl they’re wearing Maga hats and blue Live Matter t-shirts, you can’t be. Serious.” “

While Sweeney didn’t address specifics in her tweet, she has been more clear in the past about where she stands on the issues.

Click here to get the Fox News app

On May 31, 2020, Sweeney tweeted, “We need to do better. The hate in this world needs to end. #BlackLivesMatter.”