New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Sidney Sweeney is the star of HBO’s “Euphoria.” Opened up about being a sex symbol, she argued that she “can’t stop” doing nude scenes.

“People forget I’m playing a character,” Sweeney said in a wide-ranging interview The Hollywood Reporter.

They think, “Oh, she’s naked on screen, she’s a sex symbol.” … I don’t have any problems with those scenes and I won’t stop doing them.”

Sweeney, 24, continues to say that she wishes there was an “easy way” to have “open conversations” about people’s expectations of actors in the industry.

Euphoria star Sydney Sweeney says she doesn’t make enough money to ‘afford’: ‘I’ll take deals’

Despite two first-time Emmy nominations for her roles in HBO’s “White Lotus” and “Euphoria,” Sweeney has been and still is about what she went through to break into the Hollywood business.

The actress says she still remains an “outsider” in the industry.

“I don’t know how many people have connections in this industry. I started from ground zero and I know how hard it is,” she said.

“Now I see how somebody can walk in a door and I’m like, ‘I’ve worked 10 years at my job for this’.”

Sweeney revealed that she can’t take a break from Hollywood, otherwise she can’t “Offered” Los Angeles, She says she can’t sleep worrying about losing her relevance as a rising young star.

“If I wanted to take six months off, I wouldn’t have the income to cover it,” she told The Hollywood Reporter.

“I have no one to support me, I have no one to pay my bills or call for help.”

Sweeney’s leading role in “Euphoria” as high schooler Cassie Howard sparked controversy as viewers were concerned about the overly sexualized content and how creator Sam Levinson handled the nudity scenes.

The rising star explained to the media I trust the makers of the film completely I work with it and I’m always very excited about whatever Sam writes.”

“It’s like someone else’s life,” said the actress, who is so focused on things that she forgets that she’s naked behind the scenes.

The “Euphoria” star ended the interview by discussing her next move in her career and her “professional values.”

Click here to sign up for the Entertainment Newsletter

She observes that the entertainment industry “fails to facilitate loyalty.”

Click here to get the Fox News app

“It’s built to make people backstab you,” Sweeney said. “It’s crazy. My agent is my best teammate, I’ll have her forever.”

Fox News’ Lauryn Overhultz contributed to this report.