‘Euphoria’ Star Responds To Maude Apatow Calling ‘Nepotism Baby’

(CNN) “Euphoria” star Maude Apatow shares her thoughts on suggestions that her career success is a product of industry nepotism, calling it “Nepotism baby.”

Apatow, The big girl Director Judd Apatow and actress Leslie Mann play high schooler Lexi Howard in the HBO series. (HBO and CNN are both part of Warner Bros. Discovery.)

After appearing alongside her mother in her father’s films “Knocked Up” and “This Is 40,” she has been cast in several other projects in recent years.

“I try not to let it get to me because I obviously understand that I’m in such a fortunate position,” Apatow said Net-a-Porter . “A lot of people [in a similar position] I’ve proven myself over the years, so I’ve got to go on and do a good job.”

She added: “It’s very early in my career, I don’t have much to show yet, but hopefully one day I’ll be really proud of what I’ve done myself.”

