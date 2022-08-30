Welcome to the Fox News Entertainment newsletter. To receive this newsletter in your email, Subscribe here.
Intentional or innocent- Wearing Maga-like hats and a ‘Blue Lives Matter’ shirt, ‘Euphoria’s’ Sydney Sweeney is braving the heat for her mom’s party. Continue reading…
Number of Denials- Chris Rock Says He Was Asked To Host 2023 Oscars But Turned Down Offer After Will Smith Slap: Report Continue reading…
RIP- ‘The Sopranos’ actor and Broadway star Robert LuPone has died at 76. Continue reading…
Osborne out- Ozzy Osbourne is leaving the United States a ‘f—ing joke’: ‘Fed up with people being killed every day.’ Continue reading…
speaking- Jason Aldean’s wife responds to online ‘tomboy phase’ backlash, thanks parents for not changing her gender Continue reading…
Having fun- ‘Baywatch’ alum Donna D’Errico says she only joined fans after ‘hateful’ trolls threatened her: ‘Now I’m having fun.’ Continue reading…
An epic surprise- Keanu Reeves crashes couple’s wedding in England: ‘Out of this world.’ Continue reading…
A political statement- The VMAs turned political as Lizzo implored fans to vote and ‘change the laws that oppress us.’ Continue reading…
‘Rebel Barbie’- Britney Aldean’s comments on gender have been praised and insulted by stars. Continue reading…
Non-newlywed bliss- JLo rips ‘private moment’ leak at Ben Affleck wedding: ‘Stolen without our permission.’ Continue reading…
Heartbreaking results- Naomi Judd’s autopsy confirms country singer’s cause of death as family releases statement Continue reading…
