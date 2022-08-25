New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Barbie Ferreira, one of the leading stars HBO Max “Euphoria,” she made the shocking announcement that Cat Hernandez had ended her role.

In what she called a “very tearful goodbye,” Ferreira announced via her Instagram story that “after four years of portraying the most unique and enigmatic character,” she was no longer doing so.

“I put my care and love on her and I hope you feel the same,” she wrote in her Instagram farewell.

“Euphoria” has two seasons on HBO Max due to production delays due to the COVID pandemic. presentation, It stars Zendaya and executive-produced by Sidney Sweeney and Drake, it received heaps of support and attracted a cult-like following.

Ferreira is credited with sixteen regular episodes of the show. She did not appear in two separate episodes, mainly featuring Zendaya and Hunter Shafer.

HBO MAX’s ‘Euphoria’ Renewed for Season 3

Ferreira drew the picture by Schaefer Posted on her Instagram storyHer co-star reposted the picture sharing her disappointment over her exit from the show with a pink heart and sad eye emoji.

“I hope as many of you can see yourself in her as I do, and I hope you’ve had the pleasure of watching her journey into the character she is today,” Ferreira added, referring to her character.

Rumors began that Ferreira took issue with creator and director Sam Levinson’s portrayal of her character. According to a report, those rumors were fueled by Ferreira’s absence Season two A premier event.

Ferreira, 25, addressed the rumors in an interview with Insider.

“I’ve seen a lot of different things, a lot of it is unreal and some of it seems like little things,” she said.

“Sometimes, things take on a life of their own and they’re not rooted in truth, but that’s okay because I know it’s just passion and curiosity and all that good stuff. And that’s what I signed up for. So, I’ll take it, I’ll take the good and the bad.”

Representatives for HBO and Ferreira Fox News Digital did not immediately return a request for comment.