EU approves 15% cut in gas consumption to counter ‘Putin’s energy blackmail’: Live Ukraine updates

European Union energy ministers agreed on Tuesday to cut their natural gas consumption by 15%, a day after Russia announced the latest in a series of cuts to supplies to the energy-dependent bloc.

The agreement, which received support from all 27 EU ministers except Hungary, exempted some nations for technical reasons related to their supply chains.

EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said, “By working together to reduce gas demand … the EU has secured a solid foundation for the indispensable unity among member states to counter Putin’s energy blackmail.”

On Monday, Russian energy giant Gazprom said it would reduce the flow of natural gas through a major pipeline to Europe to 20% of capacity, citing equipment repairs. The move has raised fears that Russia could cut gas as political leverage over the war in Ukraine, as Europe tries to build up storage for the winter.

Latest Developments

►Russia has expanded its military goals in Ukraine from taking control of the eastern Donbass region to regime change. Speaking to ambassadors at the Arab League summit in Cairo late Sunday, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said Moscow was targeting the “totally unacceptable regime” of President Volodymyr Zelensky.

Ukraine seeks war crimes trial

As Ukraine pushes to hold Russia legally accountable as it documents atrocities in the months-long offensive, Kyiv regional police have registered more than 20,000 potential war crimes so far in exhuming more than 1,300 bodies. More than 300 people are still missing, said Andriy Nebitov, head of Kyiv regional police.

“Regarding the product, I’m sure we’re far from done,” Nebitov said. This week we found a man who was hanged with his hands tied behind his back and a cap tied over his head. The expert says that during the execution the man was on his knees.”

As of July, Ukrainian prosecutors have identified only 127 suspected war criminals, the Prosecutor General’s Office said. 15 of them are currently held as prisoners of war in Ukraine.

Americans killed fighting for Ukraine identified by commander

Two American volunteers who died fighting for Ukraine were recognized Monday by their commanders. They are Luke “Skywalker” Lucizin, a physician from Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, and Brian Young, about whom no other information was available Monday.

The State Department confirmed on Friday that two more Americans had died in Ukraine but did not release their names or any other details. Family and friends confirmed that Lucizine, 31, was one of them.

Its commander, Ruslan Miroshnichenko, wrote on Facebook that Luzyzin died on July 18 after being knocked unconscious by an artillery strike in the Donbass region and fatally shot by a Russian tank. Miroshnichenko also wrote that Young and two other soldiers were killed when they came to Lucizin’s aid. He described Young as a “professional soldier”.

The US Says thousands of Ukrainians are being deported to Russia

Tens of thousands of Ukrainian citizens are being detained and deported to Russia through so-called filtration operations, according to a new declassified report from the National Intelligence Council, which provides analysis for the Office of the Director of National Intelligence.

The document says, “The filtration process involves temporary detention, data collection, interrogation and in some cases abuse of detainees at 18 or more processing centers.

It also highlights that detained Ukrainians are classified by risk level and placed in one of three categories, all of which could be forcibly deported to Russia. The most dangerous people, especially those with military connections, are being held in prisons in Russia and eastern Ukraine, “although little is known about their fate.”

The US Department of State has called on Russia to halt these filtration operations, estimating they have forcibly deported between 900,000 and 1.6 million Ukrainians, including 260,000 children.

Contributed by: Associated Press