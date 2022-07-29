New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

Three youths accused in the alleged beating death of Ohio teenager Ethan Liming have been indicted on lesser charges related to a deadly fight.

A grand jury in Summit County, Ohio, has indicted DeShawn and Tyler Stafford, 20 and 19-year-old brothers, respectively, and their 21-year-old cousin, Donovon Jones, in connection with a fight that allegedly started in early June. of a water-bead gun.

In court documents earlier this week, a grand jury indicted Deshaun Watson on two counts of involuntary manslaughter — first- and third-degree felonies, respectively — and one count each of first-degree assault and fourth-degree aggravated assault.

Tyler Staffed was convicted of one count of first-degree involuntary manslaughter and one count of first-degree assault, while Jones was convicted of two counts of first-degree assault, records show.

Ethan Liming 911 call raises more questions about 17-year-old boy’s beating death

Attorneys representing each of the three men did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital’s requests for comment and additional information.

Read the charge sheet here:

Brad Gessner, chief prosecutor for the Summit County Prosecutor’s Office, told the Akron Beacon Journal that investigators have obtained new information related to the case after initially charging the three.

Ethan Liming death: Suspect’s lawyer questions description of events in police affidavit

According to earlier records, the three men were originally charged with murder and aggravated assault. Authorities also charged Jones with obstruction of public service. All three pleaded not guilty to earlier charges. Each was ordered held on $1 million bond.

The three suspects refused to testify before the grand jury.

Gessner said Beacon Journal New information related to the case “could not yet be made public,” but said no additional people had been arrested on related charges.

“At this point, we are focused on the actions that led to Ethan’s death and those who committed the crime,” he said, according to the report. “We didn’t focus on the passengers in his (Liming’s) vehicle.”

Ethan Liming Murder: Three Arrested in Ohio Teen’s Beating

A spokesperson for Liming’s family did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital’s request for comment and additional information.

Police Details

Liming, 17, died of blunt force trauma to his head on the night of June 2. Police said Liming was in a vehicle with friends as the group was “firing splatterball water bead blasters in the vicinity and possibly not suspicious. People.”

The group then entered the I Promise School — a property partially supported by the LeBron James Family Foundation — and made their way to the basketball court.

“The juveniles then targeted or approached those present in the court and shot them with a gel soft gun,” police said at the time. “The collective actions of teenagers in cars seem to have unfortunately provoked controversy.”

At least two people in the car with Liming got out of the vehicle and fired water bead guns at the crowd on the basketball court, police said. They then allegedly ran to the car, where the two groups converged and an altercation broke out.

Read the details in the affidavit below:

Next

Image 1 of 3

previous

Next

Image 2 of 3

previous

Image 3 of 3

Affidavits related to the suspects’ arrests, provided to Fox News Digital in June, detail how police believe each man was involved in an “altercation with Liming” and three of his friends. They allegedly “punched” and “assaulted” each of the four victims and “beat Liming unconscious.” They each “then beat him further” while “he was unconscious on the floor,” the affidavit said.

Ethan Liming’s death: Suspects held on $1M bond each as new details shed light on teenager’s final moments

The affidavits further allege that each boy repeatedly “stopped and kicked Liming” in his head.

Jones took Liming’s friend’s cell phone while trying to call 911. Meanwhile, Tyler and DeShawn Stafford “took Liming’s car and drove it to the other end of the lot” when Liming’s friends tried to take him to the hospital, the affidavit said. .

Liming was unresponsive when police arrived at the scene, authorities said.

Attorney’s Description of Disputed Events

DeShawn Stafford’s attorney, Jonathan Sinn, told Fox News Digital at the time that his client was defending himself.

“Sean was there playing basketball with his brother and cousin,” Sinn said. “He’s 5-foot-5, 130 pounds, and the three of them were playing on the court when the kids’ car, the teenagers’ car… pulled into the lot. That’s when they opened their car. Opened the windows and opened fire, which at the time was fully automatic. It looked like a gun.”

He called the weapon a “fully automatic paintball gun” that could be modified with the use of frozen ammunition.

“After these guys were sprayed with gunpowder, then the guys in the other vehicle got out, chased them into the courthouse, assaulted them, and there was an altercation that my client alleges was in self-defense,” Sinn continued.

He further argued that Liming “hit the cement” when he was “allegedly punched,” adding that “Cement’s injury may have caused the ultimate damage here.”

He added: “These guys were on the basketball court, unarmed, doing what we’re supposed to do, playing basketball when these guys from outside the neighborhood came in a vehicle and sprayed them with this crazy paintball gun.”

Sinn told Fox News Digital at the time that the suspects took a water bead gun and a car during the night’s event.

But they were not moving the car to prevent Liming from going to the hospital, Sinn said. Instead, they did so to keep Liming and his friends at the scene until police arrived, Sinn said — even though his client and the other suspect also allegedly fled.

“My understanding is that it was not moved in an attempt to prevent anyone from getting help,” Sinn said at the time. “You’re going to stay here. You’re going to stay here until the police come, you have to explain the situation.’ So they didn’t want to be picked out by the other kids because they thought they were right.”

Call 911

And audio of a 911 call left at the scene the night of the attack raises questions about how the events unfolded.

Ethan Liming’s family demand answers over 17-year-old boy’s beating on last day of school: ‘Absolute nightmare’

“We’re at I Promise School in Akron, Ohio,” one of Liming’s friends is heard saying on the call at 10:42 p.m. “Our friend just passed out. We don’t know what to do.”

The dispatcher can be heard asking if there was a fight at the location, to which the caller replied “there was a fight,” but added: “Yeah. It’s okay, though. It’s cold now. It’s cold now.”

In the background, someone could be heard saying, “Hey, man. We’re sorry, man. We didn’t mean it.”

Click here to get the Fox News app

The caller said the operator found Liming breathing, although it was unclear if the call was made at the end of the altercation or before it escalated.

Fox News’ Audrey Conklin contributed to this report.