Ethan Hawke Says Daughter Maya Inspired Making ‘The Last Movie Stars’

(CNN) A father-daughter heart-to-heart—or, in this case, Hawk-to-Hawk—helped Ethan Hawke as he worked on his latest project.

In a recent interview with CNN’s “New Day,” Hawke told Brianna Keller and John Berman that his daughter, Maya, is an actress. Netflix’s “Stranger Things,” The production of “The Last Movie Stars,” the love story and career of actors Joan Woodward and Paul Newman, provided inspiration when he needed it most.

“It was my episodic project. I was caught up in trying to make sense out of this vast life,” he explained. “I was trying to make sense of it, so everyone close to me — my kids, my wife — never heard me talk about it. And then I realized zooming in with my daughter that … in every relationship it’s one person and one person. No. It’s a shared space that two people share.”

A still from “The Last Movie Stars”.

That conversation and epiphany helped guide Hawke’s six-part documentary, which was produced by CNN Films and is now streaming on HBO Max (which, like CNN, is owned by Warner Bros. Discovery).

It was directed by Hawke and narrated by George Clooney, Laura Linney and others.

