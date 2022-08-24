‘Eternal Spring’ Named Canada’s Best International Film at the Oscars

Eternal springA documentary film about the takeover by Chinese activists of a state-owned TV channel will be presented by Canada in the Best International Feature Film category, Telefilm Canada announced Wednesday.

The film, directed by Jason Loftus, will be Canada’s first Chinese-language animated documentary for Best International Feature Film.

“This is a game changer with recognition for what Canada has provided,” Loftus said of the importance of the nomination at a Telefilm press conference shortly after the announcement was made. “So obviously we’re looking forward to bringing it to as many people as possible.”

The film premiered in North America at Toronto’s Hot Docs festival earlier this year and features animation by Chinese illustrator Daxiong, who took part in the uprising the film is about. It tells the story of how the banned spiritual group Falun Gong hacked into a Chinese state-run TV station to expose government misinformation and repression against them.

Loftus said he made the film with his partner Masha Loftus, who is from the city of Changchun where the film was set. The production took nearly six years, during which Jason Loftus says the Chinese government, upon learning of the documentary, began to put pressure on them.

WATCH | Trailer “Eternal Spring”:

Loftus says he was making a video game in the country at the same time that the Chinese government told the publisher he was working with to cut ties with him. He also said that his wife’s family received calls from the China Public Security Bureau with questions.

“There is definitely a moment when you think, is it worth it?” he said. “And is there a potential risk, is there a potential payoff from this?”

“We felt that despite this risk, it was important to be able to tell this story.”

Eternal spring joins a long list of Canadian films submitted to the Oscars, although only seven of them were officially nominated. Of these, only one won – Denis Arcand. barbarian invasions in 2004.

The entries included in the final cut will be announced on January 24, 2023, along with the full list of Oscar nominees.

The Oscars ceremony itself will take place on March 12.

Eternal spring will hit theaters in Toronto, Vancouver and Montreal on September 23 this year, with wider releases this fall in Australia, the Netherlands, the US and the UK.