ESPN’s Jalen Rose is challenging people to stop using the term “Mount Rushmore.”

The word is usually used to refer to four great people of a certain category.

The term comes from the Mount Rushmore National Memorial, built on Mount Rushmore in South Dakota, which depicts former presidents George Washington, Thomas Jefferson, Theodore Roosevelt, and Abraham Lincoln.

Rose wants to abolish the term because the monument was built “over the dead bodies” of Native Americans whose land was taken from them.

“Can we retire using ‘Mount Rushmore’? This is offensive to all of us, especially Native Americans, the first people here before Christopher Columbus,” Rose tweeted in a video.

“And 25 years later, to add insult to injury, four American presidents are placed on top of what we call Mount Rushmore, the bodies buried beneath. So, I call it for you and for me — I own it. It’s also — when we’re talking about our favorite rappers, Let’s stop using the word ‘Mount Rushmore’ when we talk about our favorite movies, when we talk about our favorite players.”

Rose compared the term to two former names of sports franchises.

“Why do you think Washington changed their name from the Redskins? I’ll do a show and not say that word for eight years,” he said. “Because it’s offensive. What about the Cleveland Indians? Same thing. Why did they change the name? Because it’s offensive.”

Washington dropped the name before the start of the 2020 season and went by “the football team” for two seasons before becoming the Commanders this offseason. Cleveland’s baseball team dropped its nickname after last season and became the “Guardians.”

CNN has criticized Mount Rushmore, calling it a “monument to two slave owners”. The monument was built in 1927 and added to the US National Register of Historic Places on October 15, 1966.