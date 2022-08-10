New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

Mechelle Voepel, a reporter for ESPN since 1996, has announced that she is transgender and will be transitioning from female to male, as well as changing her name.

Voppel’s decision to transition at this time was made ahead of his acceptance of the Gowdy Award at the Naismith Hall of Fame next month. The longtime ESPN employee announced the name change and transition in a series of tweets on Tuesday. The new name of the reporter is MA Vopel.

“In sports media, we are lucky enough to tell the stories of others’ journeys. Our own too. Part of me is transgender and becoming a man,” Voeppel tweeted. “Byline now MA Vopel, pronoun he/him. Please feel free to call me Vopel, MV, Michael, Mike; I’m good with all of them.”

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

ESPN Vopel has covered volleyball, women’s basketball and the WNBA since its inception.

On Tuesday, Voppel ended a thread of tweets by saying: “I may look and feel a little different. Nice to see who I’ve always been. Dedication to covering women’s sports, a lifetime of joy as well as a job, and appreciation to all involved – players, coaches, officials, The fans, the referees, the teammates – it stays the same. Thank you!”

In response to Vopel’s transition announcement, the WNBA tweeted its congratulations.

Click here to get the Fox News app

Voepel will be inducted during the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame Enshrinement Weekend in September.