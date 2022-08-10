New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Trevon Diggs brought his five-year-old son, Aiden, to the podium after the Dallas Cowboys’ practice on Monday.

He gave a beautiful, simple message to the media.

“I love the whole world, I love God and Jesus, and I love my family.”x

The message came with “Awws” from the media and his father.

However, when the NFL and NFL on ESPN’s official Twitter accounts tweeted the video, they only included text about his “whole world” sentiment.

Both the NFL and NFL on ESPN tweeted the “I love the whole world” quote. The period was added, assuming that the cowboy’s son had only one thing to say.

Both Twitter accounts posted the same video, which contained the entire quote.

Several Cowboys beat writers tweeted and included Aiden’s full quote.

Diggs led the NFL with 11 interceptions last year, but he recently deleted his Twitter after having a rough start to training camp.