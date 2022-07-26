ESPN demoted Texas commit Arch Manning as the No. 1 2023 recruit.

Among all recruits in the Class of 2023, the consensus no. 1 ended the reign of Arch Manning.

ESPN updated the recruiting rankings for its ESPN 300 on Monday. Five-star Isidore Newman is a senior quarterback New no. 1 ranked 2nd overall behind Malachi Nelson.

Nelson, a pro-style quarterback from Los Alamitos, Calif., committed to Southern Cal.

Manning (6-foot-4, 205 pounds) remains Leader in total recruiting in the Class of 2023 in 247 sports, On3 Sports and Rivals Ratings. He has been the consensus top recruit across all national recruiting services for years.

ESPN’s dethroning of Manning, a Texas commit, comes after former Rivals recruiting director Mike Farrell said Manning would be a three-star quarterback prospect if he didn’t have his last name. Manning is the nephew of two Super Bowl-winning quarterbacks, Peyton and Eli Manning.

“If his name was Arch Smith, I think he’d probably be a high three-star quarterback,” Farrell said two weeks ago on the Daily News streaming show Crain and Company.

Farrell said Manning hasn’t “progressed” since his freshman season in high school, when he was Newman’s starting quarterback.

“When he had to step up against other competition, especially in a playoff game when he looked awful, it didn’t translate,” Farrell said. “Every time I look at the other quarterbacks in this class, it knocks the arch over my head.”

Manning threw for 1,913 yards and 26 touchdowns while rushing for six scores and 381 yards during his junior campaign at Isidore Newman.

One of the most widely followed recruits in a while, with offers from every major college football program, including Alabama, Georgia, LSU, and more, Manning committed to Texas last month.

