New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Manchester City fans around the world are trying to wrap their heads around how Erling Haaland scored on Wednesday.

But Haaland’s former club Dortmund, who beat Man City 2-1 in UEFA Champions League play, have seen it all before.

The match was tied at one apiece in the 84th minute when Joao Cancelo used the outside of his right boot to deflect the ball into Dortmund’s 18, and the touch was too strong for anyone to receive.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Haaland, however, immediately leapt into the air and used the outside of his left boot to score in a mad acrobatic finish.

All Dortmund could do was hang their heads and try to make sense of what they saw as Haaland wildly celebrated the game-winning goal with his teammates.

The Queen Elizabeth II Tributes Premier League is planned to return to play

Man City’s win in the UEFA Champions League group stage was their second to date. They won 4–0 against Sevilla on 6 September. And of course, Haaland, the scoring machine that he is, scored two goals in that match as well.

Jurgen Klopp urges Liverpool fans to respect mourning period following death of Queen Elizabeth II

In this game, Dortmund took the lead as Jude Bellingham scored the first goal of the match in the 56th minute. But John Stones equalized for Man City in the 80th minute.

Haaland put the dagger in Dortmund four minutes later.

Click here to get the Fox News app

Man City’s next Champions League match is against Copenhagen on October 5, while Dortmund face Sevilla on the same date.