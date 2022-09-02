type here...
CANADA POLITICS Erin O'Toole to attend Conservative leaders' videoconference
CANADAPOLITICS

Erin O’Toole to attend Conservative leaders’ videoconference

By printveela editor

-

6
0
- Advertisment -


Former Conservative leader Erin O’Toole will greet at a party leadership event where his successor will be named but will not be on stage.

Party President Rob Baterson said there would be a tribute to both O’Toole and Candice Bergen, the longtime Manitoba MP who became the party’s interim leader after O’Toole’s resignation, at a Sept. 10 executive event in Ottawa.

Baterson said O’Toole was invited to speak in person but had prior commitments, so he will broadcast his greetings via video.

“Mr. O’Toole has agreed to participate in the official program,” spokeswoman Clarissa Schurter wrote in a brief statement.

O’Toole’s removal as party leader last winter marked the start of the Conservative Party’s third leadership race since the party’s defeat in the 2015 election.

He is still the MP for Ontario for Durham, a seat he has held since 2012, but has kept a low profile since a majority of his caucus voted to remove him as leader last February after several months of tension.

Many in the congregation were unhappy with O’Toole’s handling of COVID-19 vaccine mandates and efforts to ease some conservative policies, such as those on climate change.

On his MP website, O’Toole says that although his time as party leader came during the period of the most severe restrictions due to COVID-19, he still “successfully modernized party activities and party politics” and won the popular vote on elections in 2021.

The Conservatives received 34 percent of the vote cast in that election, compared to 33 percent for the Liberals, but the heavy concentration of those ballots in Western districts meant that the Liberals walked out with 160 seats and the Conservatives won 119 seats. This is two less. than the Conservatives had won two years earlier under Andrew Scheer.

Since leaving the leader’s chair, O’Toole has relaunched the podcast he launched back in 2016. He and his podcast guests discuss political issues such as China, climate change and mental health.

Peter McKay, a former cabinet minister who came in second to O’Toole in the 2020 leadership race, will be a special guest at this year’s leadership announcement event.

The party said earlier this week that more than half of the 678,000 ballots sent to members had been returned. Leading the race is widely believed to be veteran Conservative MP Pierre Poilivre, who has sold nearly 312,000 season tickets.

He is up against fellow MPs Leslyn Lewis and Scott Aitchison, as well as former Quebec premier Jean Charet and Roman Bayber, former Ontario legislator Doug Ford, who was expelled from the caucus for opposing pandemic lockdowns.

Previous articleMilan airport dogs sniff out 30 pounds of cocaine hidden in wheelchair
Next articleBeing the first in the family to go to university can be a daunting task. This UBC club wants to help

Latest news

US NEWSprintveela editor - 0

Texas police capture angry, ‘hissing’ alligator near ATM

off Video Fox News Flash Top Headlines for September 2 Here are...
Read more
Politicsprintveela editor - 0

Flashback: Biden vows to ‘never’ use military as ‘prop’ in 2020

closer Video Biden lashed out at 'MAGA Republicans', calling them a threat...
Read more
Entertainmentprintveela editor - 0

‘SNL’ has lost 3 more cast members following the departure of producer Lindsey Shookus

closer Video Fox News Flash Top Entertainment and Celebrity Highlights are...
Read more
Sportsprintveela editor - 0

West Virginia head coach Neil Brown on fourth-down call: ‘I’ll make the same decision’

closer Video Here are the top headlines from Fox News Flash....
Read more
- Advertisement -
Lifestyleprintveela editor - 0

The two-headed turtle is turning 25 with a special celebration

closer Video Fox News Flash Top Headlines on September 2nd Here are...
Read more
CANADAprintveela editor - 0

Being the first in the family to go to university can be a daunting task. This UBC club wants to help

Wilson Tu and Zahra Fazal are members of the UBC First Generation Student Union, a club dedicated to...
Read more

Must read

- Advertisement -

You might also likeRELATED
Recommended to you

POLITICS

G7 countries promise to limit Russia’s oil revenues

G7 finance ministers on Friday pledged to put...
printveela editor - 0
Read more
POLITICS

Trudeau says Manitoba PM is being dishonest among politicians on carbon tax

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Thursday accused some...
printveela editor - 0
Read more
POLITICS

Environment Canada says online ‘climate police’ reports are false

Environment and Climate Change Canada is responding to...
printveela editor - 0
Read more
POLITICS

Pierre Poillièvre promises a new law against state jargon

Pierre Poillèvre is fighting one of his last...
printveela editor - 0
Read more

Editor Picks

Must Read

Hot Topics

About Us

Printveela news is your news, entertainment, music fashion website. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos straight from the entertainment industry.

Contact us: contact@printveela.com

Follow Us

© Copyright - Printveela News