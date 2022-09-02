Erin O’Toole to attend Conservative leaders’ videoconference

Former Conservative leader Erin O’Toole will greet at a party leadership event where his successor will be named but will not be on stage.

Party President Rob Baterson said there would be a tribute to both O’Toole and Candice Bergen, the longtime Manitoba MP who became the party’s interim leader after O’Toole’s resignation, at a Sept. 10 executive event in Ottawa.

Baterson said O’Toole was invited to speak in person but had prior commitments, so he will broadcast his greetings via video.

“Mr. O’Toole has agreed to participate in the official program,” spokeswoman Clarissa Schurter wrote in a brief statement.

O’Toole’s removal as party leader last winter marked the start of the Conservative Party’s third leadership race since the party’s defeat in the 2015 election.

He is still the MP for Ontario for Durham, a seat he has held since 2012, but has kept a low profile since a majority of his caucus voted to remove him as leader last February after several months of tension.

Many in the congregation were unhappy with O’Toole’s handling of COVID-19 vaccine mandates and efforts to ease some conservative policies, such as those on climate change.

On his MP website, O’Toole says that although his time as party leader came during the period of the most severe restrictions due to COVID-19, he still “successfully modernized party activities and party politics” and won the popular vote on elections in 2021.

The Conservatives received 34 percent of the vote cast in that election, compared to 33 percent for the Liberals, but the heavy concentration of those ballots in Western districts meant that the Liberals walked out with 160 seats and the Conservatives won 119 seats. This is two less. than the Conservatives had won two years earlier under Andrew Scheer.

Since leaving the leader’s chair, O’Toole has relaunched the podcast he launched back in 2016. He and his podcast guests discuss political issues such as China, climate change and mental health.

Peter McKay, a former cabinet minister who came in second to O’Toole in the 2020 leadership race, will be a special guest at this year’s leadership announcement event.

The party said earlier this week that more than half of the 678,000 ballots sent to members had been returned. Leading the race is widely believed to be veteran Conservative MP Pierre Poilivre, who has sold nearly 312,000 season tickets.

He is up against fellow MPs Leslyn Lewis and Scott Aitchison, as well as former Quebec premier Jean Charet and Roman Bayber, former Ontario legislator Doug Ford, who was expelled from the caucus for opposing pandemic lockdowns.