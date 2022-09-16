New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Veteran Fox Sports Reporter Erin Andrews She was gearing up for coverage of the Green Bay Packers’ Week 1 matchup against the Minnesota Vikings last week when she encountered a life-threatening situation.

The driver of her car fell asleep.

During her podcast appearance with Charissa Thompson, “Come Down with Erin and Charissa,” Andrews explained that she planned to take a car service from Chicago to Green Bay so she could listen to the conference calls before the sit-down interview. with Quarterback Aaron Rodgers.

Her first ride had complications with a locked door, prompting her to get another car serviced, and that’s where the trouble started.

“I’m typing, headphones are working, we’re good. I hear snoring,” Andrews explained. “I know it’s not Greg Olsen, Kevin Burkhardt or Aaron Rodgers snoring. It’s my driver who falls asleep at the wheel. On the highway from Chicago.”

Thompson was in disbelief – but Andrews wasn’t exaggerating.

“Snoring. Sleeping” she said. “And the car is moving 65 miles an hour.”

Andrews said she muted herself on the call and asked the driver, “Are you sleeping?”

“So now I have the quarterback of the team I’m trying to work with, I’m trying to take notes. I have full-blown anxiety. This is not the way I want to go down. This is not the way I want to go. I want to die,” she continued, adding that the incident happened around 2 p.m. local time. She said.

“I make him pull over to McDonald’s. I go in, I get him coffee. He won’t drink it. I’m like ‘ahem ahem’ monitoring the whole car ride if he falls asleep at the wheel.”

Andrews described his anxiety during the three-hour car ride to Green Bay She said she was “so anxious” that she thought she was “going to give myself a stroke.”

She made the trip in one piece and flew to Minneapolis on Sunday for the game.

“So that’s Week 1,” Thompson said. “I can’t wait to see what week 2 has in store for you.”