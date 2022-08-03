New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

HGTV’s Erin and Ben Napier’s oldest daughter is off to school, and Erin took to Instagram on Tuesday to share her feelings about the milestone.

The Instagram photo shows Sarah McLachlan’s car radio playing “I’ll Remember You” on screen.

“When I graduate high school and Helen starts school this week and time flies and I always remember baby Helen sitting in the car crying because it was constantly played at events,” Erin wrote. “All the other moms sending toddlers off to school this year, please lean on me.”

Erin and Ben have two daughters, Helen and May. The married couple became popular after starring on HGTV’s “Home Town,” where they renovated homes in Laurel, Mississippi. The show ran for six seasons.

The mother of two often shares photos of her daughters on Instagram, along with pictures of them having fun over the summer, as well as their many art projects.

They also starred in their second show “Home Town Takeover” which premiered in May 2021. The show has announced a second season, which will air in 2023 and will also include “Fixer to Fabulous” stars Dave and Jenny Mars.