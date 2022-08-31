New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Erica Jane There is much to celebrate.

The “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” The star won her $5 million fraud lawsuit in court this week.

Two co-workers of her estranged husband Tom Girardi sued her in 2020. In late 2020, the attorneys who charged her were Philip R. Sheldon and Robert P. Jane’s attorney confirmed to Page Six that Finn was not involved in “any wrongdoing.”

Prosecutors sued Jane for “aiding and abetting” Girardi, 81, in the alleged crime. Girardi was accused of misappropriating funds intended for the families of the victims of Lion Air Flight 610. Girardi was sued by his business partners, resulting in a Chapter 7 bankruptcy petition.

After the major win, Jane, 51, took to Instagram to share the good news.

“Thank you to my friends who stood by me. All I asked for was time and understanding,” she wrote.

Before the reality star announced the major win, she posted on Instagram a screenshot of a Los Angeles Times story that detailed Girardi’s alleged affair with the former judge, during which he bought her a beachfront condo and wired her $300,000 from his firm.

“Wow,” Zane began in his caption. “I know about jewelry, shopping sprees and plastic surgery, but this really threw me for a loop.”

Meanwhile, the judge’s attorney told the outlet that his client had no idea Girardi was taking money from his clients. The transfer is not recognized as coming from “a [Girardi Keese] trust account” and that Girardi “never shared anything with her regarding the source of any gifts.”

Jane filed for divorce from Girardi in November 2020 after 21 years of marriage. During the season 11 reunion, Jane spoke to Andy Cohen about how her husband managed her finances during their marriage.

“I gave my husband every paycheck,” says Jane, who married the disgraced lawyer in 2000.

Jane explained to the show host why she stayed in her marriage.

“I stayed because I didn’t have access,” she explained, “You’re characterizing it as ‘for the money’. I’m saying I can’t leave because I don’t have access to money.”

On the July 2021 episode of “RHOBH,” Jane spoke to her Fellow co-stars About Girardi’s cheating scandals after his car accident in 2018.

“I guess he’s with another woman,” she said. Girardi was reportedly unconscious for 12 hours after the accident. When asked which woman she thought the estranged husband was with, she responded, “Any of them. You can choose.”

“You don’t know what I’ve been through, you don’t know what I’ve been through. This is my life,” she added.