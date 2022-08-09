New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Eric Trump, the son of former President Donald Trump, on Monday dropped the latest hint that his father would return to the presidential campaign after blaming the FBI raid on the former president’s Mar-a-Lago home in Palm Beach, Florida. .

During an appearance on Fox News’ “Hannity,” Trump accused Democrats of orchestrating the attack the day before because he “didn’t want” his father to run for president again in 2024, but admitted for the first time. He hopes the former president “goes out and beats them again.”

“What they want to do is get Donald Trump. They raise money on it, they send fundraising emails about it, they brag about it on camera. They go after him, they subpoena him,” Trump said. “Every day we get another subpoena, and they do it for one reason: Because they don’t want Donald Trump to run again in 2024 and win.”

“That’s what today is about,” he added.

Former Trump official Michael Caputo blasts FBI’s Mar-a-Lago raid: ‘Full blown constitutional crisis’

Multiple sources told Fox News that the FBI’s raid was related to items allegedly brought to the former president’s private residence after his presidency ended. The National Archives and Records Administration referred the matter to the Justice Department, which said it found 15 boxes of classified material at the residence.

Trump referred to his father and his family as “political torture” and claimed the attack was ordered from no other place than the White House and the Biden administration.

“Honestly, I hope — and I’m saying this for the first time — I hope he goes out and beats these guys again because honestly, this nonsense country can’t survive. It’s not possible,” he later added.

Click here to get the Fox News app

“This is not us. This is Venezuela… this is banana republic antics. Having the home of the 45th president of the United States raided by FBI agents, the safes broken, this is not us as a democracy. If that happened to Barack Obama… imagine the world in turmoil.

Fox News’ Bradford Betz, Jon Street, David Spunt and Brooke Singhman contributed to this report.