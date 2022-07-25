New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

First on Fox: Eric Swalwell’s campaign showed no signs of reducing its luxury spending, raising more international spending at places like a five-star Paris hotel, federal filings show.

The California Democrat’s campaign has consistently plowed cash into high-end items like limousine services, flights and posh accommodations. His latest filings show the trend has spread in the second quarter of this year.

Swalwell’s campaign, which has just two paid staffers, reportedly spent nearly $38,000 on travel expenses between May 19 and June 30, including $3,538.94 in late May for a fund-raising event at France’s “iconic” Ritz Paris, a posh hotel with several high-rises. Bars and reservation rooms.

“When you need nourishment for both body and soul, the Ritz Paris is ready,” says the highly rated hotel’s website. “Formal, brasserie or afternoon tea; it’s all here. With bars, we’ve set the bar high. The luxurious Bar Vendome, the stellar New Ritz Bar and the iconic Bar Hemingway each have a menu of cocktails from the classic to the unique. One is guaranteed to hit.”

Eric Swalwell’s campaign drops nearly $60K in six weeks, including hotels in Miami and Paris

Just five days before the Ritz Hotel splurge, the campaign spent $306.02 at Le Cafe Marley, in the “heart of the Tuileries” and under the “Arcades of the Louvre,” according to its website.

Inside, patrons will admire views of “assorted woodwork” and “the museum’s sculpture room” in one of Paris’ “most beautiful” and “best kept” secrets. Its menu includes items from homemade ginger carrot juice for $12 with two shots of beluga to Askitre Imperial Caviar for $120.

Those expenses came in addition to thousands spent on other hotels, flights and limo services. And those aren’t the only recent Paris allegations of propaganda.

DEM REP. Swalwell claimed that Republicans ‘want to ban interracial marriage’

According to Swalwell’s pre-primary report, his campaign spent nearly $60,000 in travel expenses over the six weeks between April 1 and May 18, including $1,752 in early May at the five-star hotel La Maison Champs-Élysées in Paris, where he had overnight rooms. About $1,000 and $1,200 a night.

“The Maison Champs-Élysées’ ‘Golden Triangle’ in the heart of Paris is an elegant marriage of contemporary lines and understated luxury, this unique non-conformist hotel teases our expectations, with theatrical elements, a subtle, relaxed atmosphere and attentive staff,” reads the hotel’s website.

At the time, the promotion dropped thousands at luxury hotels in other major vacation spots, including $4,708 at Loews Miami Beach, where rooms cost customers between $400 for city room views and $3,700 for a presidential suite, its website shows.

Swalwell spent thousands of campaign dollars on booze and limo services, $20K on the hotel where his wife worked.

Outside of fancy hotels, which are nowhere near his district, the biggest expense on his pre-primary report came from United Airlines, where Swalwell’s campaign reported $13,312 on flights. His committee spent $7,815 on American Airlines flights and nearly $1,300 on Alaska Airlines tickets.

The Cadillac congressman also appeared to continue his luxury limo kick, spending nearly $6,000 on such services, according to the disclosure. Those filings show that Swalwell’s committee spent more than six weeks on travel for “communications consulting” and “fundraising services” combined.

The expenses followed a lavish spending pattern from the California Democrat in 2021. Last year, Swalwell’s campaign dropped tens of thousands of dollars on alcohol and limousine services, and he also spent heavily on a luxury hotel where his wife works.

More than $20,000 in campaign funds went to the Ritz-Carlton, Half Moon Bay, where Swalwell’s wife is director of sales until 2019, according to her LinkedIn profile.

Swalwell’s campaign did not respond to Fox News Digital’s inquiry into its spending.

Fox News Digital’s Houston Keane contributed reporting.