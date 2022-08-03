New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmidt has won Missouri’s Republican Senate primary in a race after ousting GOP Sen. Roy Blunt, according to the Associated Press.

Schmidt is a front-runner in the race along with former Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens and Rep. Vicki Hartzler, who represent Missouri’s 4th Congressional District in the largely rural west-central part of the state.

20 Missouri Republicans are vying for the party’s Senate nomination. Rep. of the state’s 7th Congressional District in southwest Missouri in this field. There’s Billy Long and St. Louis attorney Mark McCloskey, who made national headlines with his wife in the summer of 2020 by holding guns outside their home. Black Lives Matter protesters.

Schmidt, who won two statewide elections in Missouri — for treasurer and then attorney general — has made headlines over the past year and a half, filing several lawsuits against President Biden’s administration. In the latest polls, he has topped the race.

Greitens, a former US Navy SEAL who left office in 2018 amid much controversy, was once the clear front-runner in the primary race but has been battling for months allegations from his ex-wife that he abused her and their child. Greitens denied the claims.

There’s a long list of Republicans who fear Greitens’ political baggage could jeopardize a relatively safe GOP seat in November. An anti-Greitens super PAC spent more than $6 million this summer running ads targeting the former governor.

Former President Donald Trump, until Monday night, remained neutral in the high-profile and combative race during Missouri’s primary.

After teasing hours earlier that he would endorse the race, Trump declined to choose between Greitens and Schmidt.

Instead, Trump threw his support behind both of them, endorsing “ERIC.”

The winner of Tuesday’s GOP primary could face either Trudy Bush Valentine, a philanthropist and Beer family heiress, or former US Marine Lucas Kunz, who is running an aggressive populist-style campaign endorsed by progressive champion Sen. Bernie Sanders on Monday. Both candidates are leading the polls in a crowded field of 11 Democratic contenders.

Missouri was once a competitive state but has become Republican in recent decades. The winner of the GOP Senate primary is considered the favorite in the November general election.

Former President Clinton was the last Democrat to win the state in a White House race in 1996, and then-Sen. Claire McCaskill’s 2012 victory was the last time a Democrat won a Senate election in the state. Trump won the state by 18 points in his 2016 presidential victory and by 16 points in his 2020 election loss.