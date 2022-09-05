New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Eric Jones was leading when Kyle Busch’s engine blew to win Sunday night’s opening NASCAR Cup Series playoff race at Darlington Raceway, pulling away from Denny Hamlin after the restart 20 laps from the last.

Hamlin, seeded sixth in the playoffs, got around Jones’ back bumper on the final lap, but the winner was unable to make a pass. Jones earned his second career win and third NASCAR win at Darlington.

It was the 200th win by the iconic No. 43 car, tied for the most with Hall of Famer Richard Petty.

“He said if I win, I’m going to get a (cowboy) hat,” Jones laughed.

Jones became the first non-playoff driver to win the opener in NASCAR’s 10-race run to the title. And he did it because most of the top seeds had breakdowns and wrecks.

Along with Bush’s blow, no. 9 seed Kevin Harvick watched in horror as his car caught fire. Harvick was safely out of his parked car.

Top-seeded Chase Elliott missed the first stage, sliding into the wall, while Chase Briscoe tore his suspension and exited the race.

Kyle Larson, the defending series champion, dropped three laps in the opening stages with engine problems. Larson finished 12th.

Hamlin is tied for second with three other playoff chasers in Tyler Reddick, Joey Logano and Christopher Bell. Michael McDowell was sixth, followed by Brad Keselowski, William Byron, Bubba Wallace

Busch led 155 of 367 laps, the most of anyone. He finished 30th.

“It’s an unfortunate set of circumstances,” Bush said. “We had a great car and nothing to show for it. I hate that.”

Haunting problems

Chase Elliott was eliminated before reaching the Southern 500. Elliott slid in turn one, then collected playoff participant Chase Briscoe. Elliott’s suspension was damaged. His crew couldn’t fix it in the pits and took it to a garage.

Elliott finished 36th last in the field. His plans are moving forward: “Run better than we did today.”

Kurt Busch on missing start of NASCAR playoffs: ‘I’m not ready to get back in the car’

Fire drill

Harvick caught fire on lap 276 on lap 276 of the final stage when a horrific incident occurred. Harvick quickly pulled the car onto the grass, jumped out of the car, and ran to safety.

Moments later during a caution brought out by Harvick, JJ Yale’s car burst into flames. That fire also went out.

Harvick says this is another safety issue in NASCAR’s next-gen car.

“What a disaster, man,” Harvick said. “There’s no reason… here we are in the pits with a burnt-out car and we can’t finish the race during the playoffs” because of unreliable parts.

QB1

Coastal Carolina quarterback Grayson McCall is NASCAR’s first college athlete to receive a name, image and likeness deal with Darlington Raceway at the “Too Tough to Tame” track. McCall has done some promotional work for the track and even put his face on the side of Ryan Vargas’ No. 6 car in an Xfinity Series race here.

McCall was the NCAA record-setter in passing yards last season at 207.6. He threw three TD passes and tied for fourth as the Chants opened the season with a 38-28 win over Army on Saturday night.

Next

The first round of the playoffs continues next Sunday at Kansas. Kurt Busch, currently recovering from a concussion in a crash at Pocono, won a race there in May. He gave up his playoff spot because he wasn’t medically cleared to return to the track.