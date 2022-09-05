Eric Jones catches playoff driver Denny Hamlin in the Southern 500 at Darlington

Darlington, SC – Eric Jones was leading when Kyle Busch’s engine blew in Sunday night’s Cook Out Southern 500, pulling away from Denny Hamlin after a late restart 20 laps from last to win the opening NASCAR Cup Series playoff race at Darlington. Race Way.

Hamlin, seeded sixth in the playoffs, got around Jones’ back bumper on the final lap, but the winner was unable to make a pass. Jones earned his second career win and third NASCAR win at Darlington.

It was the 200th win by the iconic No. 43 car, tied for the most with Hall of Famer Richard Petty.

“He said if I win, I’m going to get a (cowboy) hat,” Jones laughed.

Jones became the first non-playoff driver to win the opener in NASCAR’s 10-race run to the title. And he did it because most of the top seeds had breakdowns and wrecks.

Along with Bush’s blow up, no. 9 seed Kevin Harvick saw his car burst into flames in a horrific scene. Harvick was safely out of his parked car.

NASCAR Playoff Predictions:Top 4 out, championship and sleeper picks

Don’t Miss: Sign up to get sports news and features delivered to your inbox

Top-seeded Chase Elliott missed the first stage, sliding into the wall, while Chase Briscoe tore his suspension and exited the race.

Kyle Larson, the defending series champion, dropped three laps in the opening stages with engine problems. Larson finished 12th.

Hamlin is tied for second with three other playoff chasers in Tyler Reddick, Joey Logano and Christopher Bell. Michael McDowell was sixth, followed by Brad Keselowski, William Byron, Bubba Wallace and Alex Bowman to round out the top 10.

Busch led 155 of 367 laps, the most of anyone. He finished 30th.

“It’s an unfortunate set of circumstances,” Bush said. “We had a great car and nothing came out to show for it. That’s what I hate about that.”

Haunting problems

Chase Elliott was eliminated before reaching the Southern 500. Elliott slid in turn one, then collected playoff participant Chase Briscoe. Elliott’s suspension was damaged. His crew couldn’t fix it in the pits and took it to a garage.

Elliott finished 36th last in the field. His plans are moving forward: “Run better than we did today.”

Fire drill

Harvick caught fire on lap 276 on lap 276 of the final stage when a horrific incident occurred. Harvick quickly pulled the car onto the grass, jumped out of the car, and ran to safety.

Moments later during a caution brought out by Harvick, JJ Yale’s car burst into flames. That fire also went out.

Harvick says this is another safety issue in NASCAR’s next-gen car.

“What a disaster, man,” Harvick said. “There’s no reason … here we are in the pits with a burnt-out car and we can’t finish the race during the playoffs” because of unreliable components.

Next

The first round of the playoffs continues next Sunday at Kansas. Kurt Busch, currently recovering from a concussion in a crash at Pocono, won a race there in May. He gave up his playoff spot because he wasn’t medically cleared to return to the track.

Cook Out Southern 500 Results

Sunday from 1.366-mile Darlington Raceway (starting position in parentheses):

1. (15) Eric Jones, Chevrolet, 367 laps, 45 points.

2. (11) Denny Hamlin, Toyota, 367, 44.

3. (4) Tyler Reddick, Chevrolet, 367, 38.

4. (1) Joey Logano, Ford, 367, 40.

5. (2) Christopher Bell, Toyota, 367, 44.

6. (10) Michael McDowell, Ford, 367, 32.

7. (25) Brad Keselowski, Ford, 367, 30.

8. (3) William Byron, Chevrolet, 367, 45.

9. (8) Bubba Wallace, Toyota, 367, 29.

10. (16) Alex Bowman, Chevrolet, 367, 31.

11. (22) Aric Almirola, Ford, 367, 26.

12. (7) Kyle Larson, Chevrolet, 367, 25.

13. (9) Ryan Blaney, Ford, 367, 34.

14. (30) Col Custer, Ford, 367, 23.

15. (21) Ty Gibbs, Toyota, 367, 0.

16. (6) Austin Cindric, Ford, 367, 21.

17. (13) Austin Dillon, Chevrolet, 367, 20.

18. (36) Daniel Suarez, Chevrolet, 367, 22.

19. (14) Justin Haley, Chevrolet, 366, 18.

20. (12) Ross Chastain, Chevrolet, 366, 22.

21. (28) Harrison Burton, Ford, 366, 16.

22. (29) Ty Dillon, Chevrolet, 366, 15.

23. (24) Daniel Hemrick, Chevrolet, 365, 0.

24. (34) Corey Lajoie, Chevy, 365, 13.

25. (26) Landon Castle, Chevrolet, 365, 0.

26. (27) Chris Buescher, Ford, 365, 11.

27. (19) Chase Briscoe, Ford, 363, 10.

28. (31) Todd Gilliland, Ford, 363, 9.

29. (35) BJ McLeod, Ford, 361, 0.

30. (5) Kyle Busch, Toyota, Engine, 345, 25.

31. (17) Martin Truex Jr., Toyota, Garage, 336, 21.

32. (32) Cody Ware, Ford, Accident, 331, 5.

33. (18) Kevin Harvick, Ford, Garage, 274, 4.

34. (33) JJ Yale, Ford, Garage, 236, 0.

35. (20) Ricky Stenhouse Jr., Chevrolet, accident, 164, 2.

36. (23) Chase Elliott, Chevrolet, dvp, 113, 1.

––– Ethnic Statistics

Average Speed ​​of Race Winner: 120.405 mph.

Race Time: 4 hours, 9 minutes, 49 seconds.

Margin of Victory: 0.252 seconds.

Warning flags: 9 for 58 laps.

Major Changes: 21 out of 11 drivers.

Lap Leaders: J. Logano 0-37; L. Castle 38; J. Logano 39-65; W. Byron 66-74; B. Wallace 75-76; W. Byron 77-117; K. Bush 118-152; D. Hamlin 153; R. Chastain 154; B. Wallace 155-156; B. Keselovsky 157-167; K. Bush 168-193; C. Lajoie 194-197; K. Bush 198-208; M. Truex 209-220; K. Bush 221-293; M. Truex 294-319; K. Bush 320; D. Hamlin 321-325; M. Truex 326-335; K. Bush 336-344; E. Jones 345-367

Summary of Leaders (Driver, Times Led, Laps Led): K.Busch, 6 times for 155 laps; J.Logano, 2 times for 64 laps; W.Byron, 2 times for 50 laps; M.Truex, 3 times for 48 laps; E.Jones, 1 time for 23 laps; B.Keselowski, 1 time for 11 laps; D. Hamlin, 2 times for 6 laps; B.Wallace, 2 times for 4 laps; C.Lajoie, 1 time for 4 laps; R.Chastain, 1 time for 1 lap; L.Cassill, 1 time for 1 lap.

Achievements: C. Elliott, 4; J. Logano, 2; R. Chastain, 2; K. Larson, 2; W. Byron, 2; D. Hamlin, 2; T. Reddick, 2; K. Harvick, 2; C. Bell, 1; Ky. Bush, 1; C. Briscoe, 1; D. Suarez, 1; A. Cindric, 1; A. Bowman, 1; A. Dillon, 1; Mrs. Bush, 1; E. Jones.