Epic canoeing is the way of life for this NWT family.

By printveela editor

Lynn Robinson of Yellowknife, Duane Wohlgemuth and their two sons, aged four and seven, recently completed a 90-day canoe trip through the NWT backcountry. (Presented by Duane Wohlgemuth)

You could call it the canoe trip of a lifetime, but for Lynn Robinson, Duane Wohlgemuth and their two little boys, it began to feel less like a journey and more like…just life.

“We didn’t have A-to-B [route] that we had to finish. It was sort of a choice of where we wanted to go while we were on the tundra,” Wolgemuth recalled this week.

“It just felt like we were just living somewhere in the tundra, you know?”

The Yellowknife family recently completed their 90-day journey through some of the most remote lakes and rivers in the NWT. They set off for Behchoku in late spring and traveled along the Sner River, as well as the Zima, Golod, Coppermine and Daring rivers, making about 60 portages along the way.

“We wanted a family itinerary, basically no whitewater,” Wohlgemuth said, recalling how they planned the trip.

A man kneeling by a lake with two little boys is holding a big fish.

Wolgemuth and the boys show off their day’s catch. (Presented by Duane Wohlgemuth)

“We had another criterion,” Robinson added. “I wanted the boys to see the caribou.”

The boys – Emil, 7, and Alexi, 4 – have already spent most of their young lives sitting in canoes and camping on dry land. Three years ago, the family made a similar 107-day trip across the tundra.

At the time, they still faced a steep learning curve as they adapted to traveling and hiking with their children. Some of the challenges included keeping a supply of dry diapers for one-year-old Alexi and learning how to deal with bugs while breastfeeding.

By now, however, camp life has become a little more comfortable for the young family, and not just because the boys have grown a bit.

“You know, it doesn’t seem so strange, does it?” Robinson said.

A man is sitting on the prow of a canoe on a lake with his two young sons sitting behind him reading magazines.

Alexi and Emil are reading while their parents row. (Presented by Duane Wohlgemuth)

Wolgemuth said that things are still a little different with children.

“You have much less free time because you are always playing with them, cooking or whatever, entertaining them. their excitement,” he said.

Robinson’s wish also came true – the family saw a lot of caribou. She recalls that the first discovery prompted one of the boys to declare this the best day of his life.

“Just to see that this excitement was really, really fun,” she said.

A group of tourists in the tundra is watching a reindeer from afar.

The family, also joined by friends for the duration of their trip, took the route where they were most likely to see caribou. They weren’t disappointed. (Presented by Duane Wohlgemuth)

In the meantime, Wohlgemuth and Robinson were particularly struck by the names given to so many geographical features and points of interest along their route. They traveled through many of the same areas as Sir John Franklin’s first overland expedition two centuries earlier, and read some of Franklin’s journals along the way.

“So, you know, being in the same place, and you know, camping out on Famine Lake and knowing why these things have names for what they do — yeah, it was interesting to read in that place,” Robinson said.

Other sites are named after long-dead British admirals or friends of the Franklin family, Robinson said.

The kids have clearly caught the canoeing bug. (Presented by Duane Wohlgemuth)

“This is madness,” Wohlgemuth said. “We have all these colonial names imposed by some British expedition that don’t really mean anything to the locals. And we keep these names, you know, for 200 years.”

Back home, the family doesn’t have concrete plans for another big trip, but Robinson says they’re bound to have new plans soon.

  • Spruce gum and a red-hot knife: A group of rowers from Wekweetì repairs a damaged canoe on land
  • From Tierra del Fuego to Took: Two Explorers Travel America by Bicycle, Canoe and on Foot

“This is such an important thing. I started to need those trips and I’m a little addicted to the mind clearing that’s going on,” Robinson said.

“I think my brain needed this cleansing.”

A man, a woman and two boys pose on a hillside with tundra and lakes visible behind.

“I kind of need those trips,” Robinson said. (Presented by Duane Wohlgemuth)

