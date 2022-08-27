New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) announced Friday that it is proposing to designate two PFASs, also known as “forever chemicals,” as hazardous substances.

Two of the most widely used PFASs, perfluorooctanoic acid (PFOA) and perfluorooctanesulfonic acid (PFOS), are thousands of chemicals called “forever chemicals” because they do not break down in the environment and can easily pass through soil. drinking water

Although many PFASs have been voluntarily phased out by US manufacturers, they are still in limited use and remain in the environment because they do not degrade over time.

PFAS have been used in consumer products such as cosmetics, paints, cleaning products and food packaging since the 1940s.

The chemicals accumulate and persist in the human body for long periods of time, and evidence from animal and human studies indicates that exposure to these “forever chemicals” can lead to cancer, reproductive, developmental, cardiovascular, liver, and immune health problems.

“Communities have long suffered from exposure to these forever chemicals,” EPA Administrator Michael Reagan said in a statement Friday. “The action announced today improves transparency and advances EPA’s aggressive efforts to combat this pollution.”

A new proposal from the Biden administration seeks to help affected communities clean up this waste. If it is finalized, declaring these substances “hazardous” under the Superfund Act would speed up the cleanup process and hold polluters accountable.

“The EPA both helps protect communities from PFAS contamination and seeks to hold polluters accountable for their actions,” Regan said.