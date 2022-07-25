New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

The rise of global “Environmental Social & Governance” (ESG) is essentially commercialism disguised as environmental stewardship, and Americans should be concerned. Dr. Kevin Roberts, President of the Heritage Foundation said in a recent interview with Fox News Digital.

In mercantilism, prominent in the colonial period, nations sought to develop the state through the regulation of specific economic sectors, as a means of competing in a global trade-based hierarchy, control Britain later affected American cotton and tobacco exports. .

Roberts cited the recent collapse of the government in Sri Lanka, which banned environmentally unfriendly chemical fertilizers. The ban, among other factors, drastically reduced harvests, led to shortages and eventually unrest that led to Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapakse resigning and vacating his Colombo palace earlier this year.

Roberts said there is a 100% correlation between the pursuit of ESG goals and such volatility. “I really think this is the 21st century version of commercialism in the name of environmental stewardship.”

Dutch farmers formed the Freedom Caravan to protest the government’s strict environmental regulations

“I hate that the people of Sri Lanka and the Netherlands are facing unrest and financial worries. I wouldn’t wish that on anyone,” he added, adding that he and others had sounded the alarm. ESG governance leads to such outcomes.

He told Fox News Digital that the EU and other governments in the developed world are, directly or indirectly, persuading countries like Sri Lanka to adopt ESG in the hope of attracting attention and, more importantly, financial support.

“[Government officials] Especially from Europe are very clear that the incentives… the European Union [and] “Major European governments are talking about developing countries like Sri Lanka to fully implement the ESG agenda around all countries,” said Roberts.

Newt Gingrich joins Pennsylvania Democrats in RGGI Green Energy Initiative

“And so, if you’re a leader in a place like Sri Lanka, what you’re hearing from the developed world that you get a lot of capital from is ‘you do this, you better implement these ESG policies’,” he said.

Sri Lanka and the Netherlands have ESG scores in the 90s, while the United States lags behind in that metric.

In the Netherlands, farmers are protesting their government’s pro-ESG policies, such as reducing nitrogen emissions, which they say threaten crop yields and thus their own well-being. Holland is the second largest food exporter after the United States.

The situation worsened earlier this month when Dutch law enforcement opened fire on angry farmers riding on tractors.

Roberts told Fox News Digital that the Heritage Foundation has researched the interplay between Dutch and Sri Lankan environmental policies and the unrest that has fueled the two countries — and offered a word of warning for the U.S. as President Biden and Democrats show their similar “green” preferences. New Deal” platform.

Elon Musk, Marc Andreessen Mock ESG Investing

Dutch politicians have “bought it wholesale [ESG] concept” to stay in the good graces of the European Union’s Brussels government, he said.

“[T]It is literally costing the Dutch now. And especially the Dutch farmers raising the flag… these examples are very telling examples of what the American future will look like in years, not decades, if we continue down this path of implementing the Green New Deal.

Roberts said he first encountered ESG concepts with the Obama-era Clean Power Plan, which sought to combat global warming through emissions-reduction requirements that required states to submit plans on how to achieve such goals.

While President Donald Trump effectively helped end the plan in 2019, Roberts said some financial firms themselves are trying to establish ESG practices with a focus on green investments.

Just last week, Biden announced They will implement several executive actions to fight climate change. The administration has refrained from aggressively using the term Green New Deal for its green agenda.

Pointing to a recent interview he conducted with a state official who sought to combat ESG governance, Roberts credited West Virginia State Treasurer Riley Moore with his stance against implementing such a platform.

“ESG is already upon us,” he said, pointing to public and private sector concerns. “What Heritage has been involved in is helping two dozen state fiscal authorities do what Riley Moore has done — and that is to say that if you’re a private investment firm and you’re using ESG practices, you’re not going to be in the public investment business. Get it,” he said.

“We need that kind of action at the federal level, at the administrative level, to undo what Biden has done. But we need positive legislative action from that presumed conservative majority next year to stop all these threats to this federal. The government needs ESG and publicly traded funds. .”

“I’d love for the Americans, like [Moore] pointed out, those who have begun to equate ESG with environmental stewardship, to know that they are not all the same – and that we can be ethically upright stewards; What God has given us; And realizing that ESG is really on the way to human flourishing,” Roberts concluded.