New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

First on Fox: Major environmental organizations are quietly playing a key role in the Biden administration’s foreign policy efforts, according to emails reviewed by Fox News Digital.

The emails underscore the influence that left-wing environmentalists have over the Biden administration through the Office of the President’s Climate Special Envoy John Kerry.

On several occasions since President Biden took office nearly 20 months ago, green groups have lobbied the administration on key international climate negotiations, according to emails obtained in an information request by the watchdog group Protect the Public’s Trust (PPT). and shared with Fox News Digital.

John Kerry’s office consults with left-wing environmental groups to craft policies, emails show

The emails show correspondence between environmental groups and Jesse Young, a senior adviser in Kerry’s office. They offer a rare peak into Kerry’s office, which has remained largely tight-lipped about its inner workings.

“The Department of State’s leadership in addressing the global climate crisis is supported by diplomats, negotiators, and subject matter experts with diverse backgrounds and decades of knowledge and experience from the public sector, academia, NGOs, and the private sector,” a State Department. A spokesperson told Fox News Digital.

On March 8, 2021, Young emailed Alden Meyer — senior associate at environmental group E3G and climate policy consultant at Performance Partners — and other green group leaders, giving them information on Kerry’s trip and asking for their position on the leadership transition. Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD). At the time, Matthias Cormann emerged as the favorite for the post of Secretary General of the OECD.

The mayor responded that the groups “weighed in on the Corman front” and forwarded the message from the green groups. He also copied a line of other environmental leaders and said he would brief Young in more detail during “tomorrow’s kitchen cabinet briefing,” an apparent reference to the off-the-books group that meets to advise administration officials.

John Kerry discusses secretive Climate Office plans to keep ‘paper,’ emails out of print

“Our analysis is that if we can convince the US not to go for Corman, he will get the job,” the message said. “It’s coming down to the wire and it’s drawing a line in the sand and saying that anyone with a history of resisting climate action should be disqualified from senior international appointments.”

In response to Mayer’s email, Jake Schmidt — senior strategic director of the Natural Resources Defense Council’s (NRDC) International Climate Program — said the US needs to quickly “use its influence in the OECD” to support another candidate.

“The Australian block is terrible and should not be responsible for such an important role,” Schmidt wrote. “Making climate a ‘core issue’ of foreign policy means that climate change must be at the top of all decisions.”

OECD member states eventually appointed Korman to the position a week later. Corman, however, chose James Rubin — a former foreign policy adviser to Biden, a State Department official, and Kerry’s presidential campaign adviser and lobbyist. Canceled his lobbying registrations to join the Biden administration — to serve as a top deputy, according to The New York Times.

John Kerry’s office redacted the name of every staffer in Foyd’s correspondence

“As a climate change think tank, E3G regularly seeks to educate and inform a broad range of stakeholders about our research on the effects and solutions of climate change, which represents the most significant threat to the health, well-being and prosperity of everyone on the planet,” Mayer told Fox News Digital in an email. .

In a separate email exchange on March 30, 2021, Young emailed Christy Goldfuss, senior vice president for energy and environment policy at the Center for American Progress (CAP), referring to a phone call they had just had about the “climate finance push.” He claimed Goldfuss had handled the call.

John Kerry’s climate office has ties to far-left green groups

Young said he would be interesting in another call with CAP founder John Podesta, who was recently appointed as the White House’s clean energy czar, to “sync up” on climate finance issues.

In another exchange between Goldfuss and Young on April 26, 2021, Goldfuss invited a State Department official to participate in a “high-level discussion with the EU on climate finance.” The official’s name has been redacted from the email.

“The first hour of the dialogue will be about electrification and EVs. The second two will be devoted to climate finance,” Goldfuss wrote to Young. “Last hour of high level dialogue. If you think this is of interest, please share [redacted] official email address with me.”

“Facilitating discussions among international thought leaders is an essential part of any think tank’s role aimed at improving the lives of all Americans. At CAP we have national security and climate experts,” a CAP spokesperson told Fox News Digital. “It is natural for CAP to convene meetings that include think-tanks inside and outside the US government to engage in important conversations when appropriate.”

Finally, on March 11, 2022, Anthony Swift, NRDC director of the Canada Project, emailed Young and other State Department and White House officials to mediate climate and “forest carbon accounting practices” negotiations with Canada. Swift said she wanted to inform the Biden administration about her team’s discussions with the Canadian government’s environment and natural resources ministers.

John Kerry’s family private jet has emitted more than 300 metric tons of carbon since Biden took office

“Both ministers expressed these concerns, but highlighted a desire to do so bilaterally with the United States,” he wrote. “We appreciate the opportunity to brief you on both Canada’s current forest carbon accounting practices and opportunities to advance Canada’s climate ambition by coordinating US-Canadian forest carbon accounting practices.”

The only other email from the thread included in the information request was a follow-up from Swift, who Young said informed him that one of the copied officers included the wrong email address.

PPT director Michael Chamberlain said email records obtained by his team showed a pattern of Biden consulting with groups outside the administration on key foreign policy decisions and evading oversight requirements.

“Outsourcing foreign policy to activist organizations, as these documents suggest may occur, raises serious legal, ethical and constitutional concerns,” Chamberlain told Fox News Digital.

“The American people expect foreign policy activities that affect their lives, livelihoods and security to be conducted by the federal government that represents them, not by large special interest groups outside the transparency and oversight requirements that govern federal agencies,” he said.

Click here to get the Fox News app

NRDC did not respond to multiple requests for comment.